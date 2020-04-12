TODAY |

Dragons star Tim Lafai in hot water with police following incident at his home

Source:  AAP

St George Illawarra centre Tim Lafai is in hot water with the police following a Good Friday incident in his own home.

Ryan Hoffman tackles Tim Lafai. Source: Photosport

The Dragons confirmed on Sunday that Lafai was the subject of a police matter and the NRL's integrity unit had been notified.

The Samoan centre is believed to have been served with an apprehended violence order but it's understood it does not relate to a physical assault of his wife or any violence towards his family.

According to a Sunday Telegraph report, Lafai allegedly damaged the family's home following an argument about training in their gym.

"St George Illawarra are aware of a police matter involving Dragons centre Tim Lafai," the club said in a statement.

"As this is a deeply personal and private matter, at this stage the Dragons will be making no further comment."

Lafai is not currently training with the Dragons, with all players in self-isolation while the competition remains on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 28-year-old has played 165 NRL games for the Dragons and Canterbury, and 13 Tests for Samoa.

League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:24
Confronting animation shows how far a Covid-19 infected person's cough can travel in a supermarket
2
Man who died from coronavirus was infected at Bluff wedding that led to cluster
3
Eighteen more confirmed coronavirus infections in New Zealand
4
Easter gives hope in people's 'darkest hour' - Pope Francis
5
Full video: Dr Ashley Bloomfield gives April 12 Covid-19 update
6
Waikanae residents create beautiful beach art to boost spirits during lockdown
7
Covid-19 pandemic 'terrible' for the environment – Climate Change Minister
8
'Time of sacrifice' in Samoa as tourism suffers under Covid-19 lockdown rules
9
Driver involved in South Auckland police pursuit still in critical condition
10
Wellingtonians treated to close encounter with orca whales during lockdown walk
MORE FROM
League
MORE
01:59

NSW Health Minister reveals he wasn't consulted about NRL season restarting
01:53

Warriors ready to continue Australian relocation as NRL announce competition restart

Australian Rugby League commission announce NRL will resume on May 28

Channel Nine slam NRL over coronavirus response: 'Squandered by a bloated head office'