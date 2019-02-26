Dragons star Jack de Belin not suspended yet, eligible to play round one

St George Illawarra star Jack de Belin is still eligible to play in the NRL after the league admitted the new rule it used to stand him down is yet to be enacted.

De Belin took his case to the Federal Court where the NRL's lawyer said its "no- fault" rule which bans players charged with serious criminal offences is still not officially in place.

After Alan Sullivan QC told the court on Thursday de Belin was not suspended, the forward's barrister Martin Enfield QC referred to the NRL's and Australian Rugby League Commission's widespread comments that he had been stood down.

Justice Steven Rares said the declarations that de Belin had been stood down as he faces sexual assault charges were damaging to him as a professional and as an individual.

The NSW State of Origin lock is suing the NRL and ARLC which said on February 28 he was suspended on full pay, having previously pleaded not guilty to raping a 19-year-old woman in Wollongong.

He claims they did not have the power to suspend him and that they engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct.

De Belin also wants the court to permanently restrain the NRL and commission from inserting the new rule into the NRL Rules.

In a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Mr Sullivan said de Belin was free to play the game until the rule was enacted, but he expected to be put in place before the start of the 2019 NRL competition next week.

"People cannot be stood down until the competition starts," he said.

The NRL's chief executive Todd Greenberg later on Thursday night said the rule would be in place within 48 hours.

Mr Enfield referred to an interview by ARLC chairman Peter Beattie on Wednesday night's ABC 7.30 program when he spoke of three players being stood down, one of which the barrister said was obviously de Belin.

Mr Sullivan said Mr Beattie perhaps did not use "the words a lawyer would use" but was saying they would be stood down at the first opportunity.

The judge noted that Mr Beattie, the former premier of Queensland, was obviously used to selecting his words carefully.

"It is suggesting that this player has been stood down and he hasn't," the judge said.'

"There is no entitlement to stand him down from what you have told me.

"It is pretty damaging to anyone, the trouble is nothing is in place at the moment."

Mr Enfield cited an NRL senior reporter writing on its website that de Belin "was banned from playing".

De Belin is also seeking an order that the NRL and ARLC immediately issue a press release and place corrective advertising in numerous newspapers stating: "The NRL has not suspended St George Illawarra player Jack de Belin. He is available to play for St George Illawarra."

The judge noted the number of journalists in court, suggesting the publicity would fix up the current situation.