Dragons star Jack de Belin loses NRL reinstatement bid

AAP
St George Illawarra star Jack de Belin has lost his bid to be reinstated by the NRL in the Federal Court on Friday.

Justice Melissa Perry ruled against the incumbent NSW lock in his case against the ARL Commission and NRL.

It means de Belin remains ruled out indefinitely while he answers an aggravated sexual assault charge in Wollongong Local Court.

Justice Melissa Perry ruled that de Belin pay the NRL's legal costs.

"The court accepted that nothing short of a rule precluding Mr de Belin and others charged in the future with serious offences of a similar nature from taking the field was likely to address the clear and present danger established by the evidence," Justice Perry said in her judgment.

"The court also accepted that where criminal proceedings were not finalised there would be a real danger of contempt of court if the NRL were to investigate whether the code of conduct had been breached."

De Belin did not attend the court on Friday.

The ruling means the game's contentious "no fault" stand down rule, which allows the NRL to sideline any player charged with a serious crime which carries a jail term of 11 years or more, to stand.

De Belin was stood down after he was charged with the aggravated sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The players' union said they would consider challenging the rule under the collective bargaining agreement.

"We're disappointed in the court's decision today," RLPA chief executive Ian Prendergast said.

"Not only on behlaf of Jack but all our members, in fact all professional athletes in this country.

"We've maintained our opposition to the policy throughout because it goes outside of what we've agreed to under the collective bargaining agreement and the penalties it effectively imposes.

"We'll now go away and consider the collective issues on behalf of our members including issuing a dispute under the CBA."

Jack de Belin
Jack de Belin Source: Photosport
