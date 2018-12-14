TODAY |

Dragons star Jack de Belin to learn NRL fate next week

AAP
St George Illawarra star Jack de Belin will next week learn if he will be allowed to return to the NRL.

The Federal Court has confirmed that Justice Melissa Perry will next week had down her judgment in de Belin's case against the ARL Commission and NRL.

It is not known on what day she will announce her ruling.

The NSW State of Origin lock has sued the game after he was stood down under the game's "no fault" rules which were rushed through earlier in the year before it was officially rubber-stamped in March.

The rules allow the NRL to stand down any player accused of a serious crime which carries a jail sentence of 11 years or more.

De Belin has been charged with the aggravated sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman in a Wollongong unit.

He has pleaded not guilty.

De Belin and his lawyers have argued that the rules represent a restraint of trade and unlike other professions and codes, he was not able to appear before a disciplinary hearing.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg and ARLC chairman Peter Beattie made the case for the rules after the game's "summer from hell", during which several players were charged with serious offences.

They argued that broadcasters Fox Sports and Channel Nine had implored them to stand down de Belin and players in similar situations because it would reduce the code's bargaining position when they came to negotiate their next TV deal.

Melbourne Storm chairman Bart Campbell told the four-day hearing last month that his club had trouble securing a major sponsor because of the damage caused to the game during the off-season.

Jack de Belin
Jack de Belin Source: Photosport
