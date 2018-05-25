 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Dragons star Ben Hunt is an Origin half, not hooker: St George coach Paul McGregor

share

Source:

AAP

A Ben Hunt switch from the halves to hooker is not the answer to Queensland's State of Origin selection puzzle, according to his St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor.

MUDGEE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 20: Ben Hunt of the Dragons is tackled during the round 11 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Canberra Raiders at Glen Willow Sporting Complex on May 20, 2018 in Mudgee, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Ben Hunt of the Dragons is tackled during the round 11 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Canberra Raiders at Glen Willow Sporting Complex in Mudgee, Australia.

Source: Getty

Hunt was considered the front runner to be endorsed as the Maroons' next halfback earlier this month, after his dominant start to the season put the Dragons at the top of the NRL ladder.

However the retirement of captain Cameron Smith has prompted a number of questions ahead of the Maroons' squad announcement on Monday for the June 6 MCG clash.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters admitted Hunt could an option at hooker, given he played part of his career there with the Broncos - including through last year's finals series.

A move to the No.9 jersey could also allow the Maroons to potentially play Daly Cherry-Evans in the halves if Valentine Holmes isn't picked on the wing and they require a goal-kicker.

Another option with Hunt at hooker would also allow Queensland to select Michael Morgan as a first-choice playmaker, again allowing for room for Newcastle whiz- kid Kalyn Ponga on the bench.

But McGregor has warned against the move, saying his star playmaker should be picked as the chief organiser at No.7.

"I'd play him at No.7. And I would play McCullough at No.9 if I was the Queensland coach," McGregor said on Friday.

"I suppose they've got an abundance of halves with Cherry, Benny, Morgan and (Cameron) Munster.

"Is there an option there? Yes there is. But if you're asking me if I would do it - no, I would definitely play him at No.7."

McGregor's comments come after Hunt's former coach Wayne Bennett - who played him at hooker on four occasions - warned against the move.

Bennett said NSW's poor record of picking players out of position should deter the Maroons from copying the practice.

Asked if Queensland should pick a non-specialist at hooker, former Maroons coach Bennett said: "It's not going to work. You don't play those (non specialist players) at Origin level, you are going to get hurt.

"NSW have done it over a period of time trying to put players in positions that is not theirs.

"I have coached enough Origin games and every time I did that it backfired.

"Get the best player for that position and put him in there."

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:13
1
Mike Roach might want to reflect on his choice of words after this incident with Tatiana Suarez.

Watch: Photographer under fire for making sleazy comment towards female UFC fighter during shoot

03:09
2
1 NEWS Sport's experts break down this week's action.

Super Rugby Round 15 picks: 'I'll pick a draw' - Crusaders v Hurricanes proving a tough choice for Guy and Stephen


3

Former Brazil star Ronaldinho is planning to marry two women at the same time

4
LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sione Molia and Kurt Baker of New Zealand team up against German Schulz of Argentina during the USA Sevens Rugby tournament at Sam Boyd Stadium on March 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

New Zealand men's Sevens announce new co-captains for London and Paris world series

00:30
5
The winger left the Highlanders with 14 men for 62 minutes after this wreckless act.

Watch: Highlanders' Tevita Nabura banned six weeks for this brain explosion karate kick to the head against Waratahs

02:26
Tiahleigh Palmer was allegedly murdered by her foster father to cover up an incestuous relationship with his teenage son.

'You murdered this defenceless child ' - Aussie foster dad jailed at least 20 years for murdering Kiwi mum's 12-year-old daughter

Rick Thorburn murdered Tiahleigh Palmer after learning his son Trent had been having sex with her and she may have been pregnant.

01:53
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

Check your forecast: Thunderstorms, large hail and powerful winds set to batter much of the North Island this afternoon

The worst of the storms are expecting to come in from the west.

01:58

Canterbury farmer's 90 pregnant cows spared from being slaughtered until Tuesday, day after Govt decides on M bovis plan

The family has been overwhelmed with support from all round New Zealand since they voiced their emotional concerns about the "barbaric" process last night.

NZ visas for Chinese bank's clients fast-tracked

Immigration New Zealand introduced a streamlined visa process for the bank's private banking or prestigious wealth management customers.

01:15
Dozens of woman have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein, accused of sexual assault, facing arrest in New York

Movie stars and employees of his company have described a decadeslong history by Weinstein of sexually abusing and assaulting them and then paying or coercing them to stay silent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 