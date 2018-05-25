Dragons star Ben Hunt is an Origin half, not hooker: St George coach Paul McGregor

A Ben Hunt switch from the halves to hooker is not the answer to Queensland's State of Origin selection puzzle, according to his St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor.

Ben Hunt of the Dragons is tackled during the round 11 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Canberra Raiders at Glen Willow Sporting Complex in Mudgee, Australia. Source: Getty

Hunt was considered the front runner to be endorsed as the Maroons' next halfback earlier this month, after his dominant start to the season put the Dragons at the top of the NRL ladder.

However the retirement of captain Cameron Smith has prompted a number of questions ahead of the Maroons' squad announcement on Monday for the June 6 MCG clash.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters admitted Hunt could an option at hooker, given he played part of his career there with the Broncos - including through last year's finals series.

A move to the No.9 jersey could also allow the Maroons to potentially play Daly Cherry-Evans in the halves if Valentine Holmes isn't picked on the wing and they require a goal-kicker.

Another option with Hunt at hooker would also allow Queensland to select Michael Morgan as a first-choice playmaker, again allowing for room for Newcastle whiz- kid Kalyn Ponga on the bench.

But McGregor has warned against the move, saying his star playmaker should be picked as the chief organiser at No.7.

"I'd play him at No.7. And I would play McCullough at No.9 if I was the Queensland coach," McGregor said on Friday.

"I suppose they've got an abundance of halves with Cherry, Benny, Morgan and (Cameron) Munster.

"Is there an option there? Yes there is. But if you're asking me if I would do it - no, I would definitely play him at No.7."

McGregor's comments come after Hunt's former coach Wayne Bennett - who played him at hooker on four occasions - warned against the move.

Bennett said NSW's poor record of picking players out of position should deter the Maroons from copying the practice.

Asked if Queensland should pick a non-specialist at hooker, former Maroons coach Bennett said: "It's not going to work. You don't play those (non specialist players) at Origin level, you are going to get hurt.

"NSW have done it over a period of time trying to put players in positions that is not theirs.

"I have coached enough Origin games and every time I did that it backfired.