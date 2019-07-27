TODAY |

Dragons star Ben Hunt commits mind-boggling error with maybe the worst drop-out in NRL history

AAP
St George Illawarra halfback Ben Hunt is once again in the firing line after being labelled "unprofessional" by Phil Gould in the wake of the Dragons' heartbreaking 16-14 NRL loss to South Sydney.

Former NSW coach Gould unloaded on the Dragons' marquee man who once again finds himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Last week coach Paul McGregor and Hunt were criticised after the million-dollar playmaker elected to rest during their 40-18 thumping at the hands of Penrith citing post-State of Origin fatigue at a time when their season was on the line.

They faced the Rabbitohs knowing they were only a mathematical chance of making the top eight and even after having a week off, Hunt was poor, coming up with a string of poor errors which led directly to Souths points.

"I saw some really unprofessional things from him tonight," Gould told the Nine Network.

"Some poor kicking, I thought he had the wrong boots on, he was slipping and sliding all over.

"He came up with a poor effort there, he came up with some poor misses in defence.

"They rested him last week at a very important time in their season and he opted to take a rest after the Origin series. He needed to come back full of energy tonight and I don't think he did it.

"I can't imagine their highest-paid player, even after Origin saying 'yeah I'll take a week off'. With your team having won two from 11."

The Dragons looked like they were set to snatch a miracle win when Gareth Widdop booted a sideline penalty conversion with just over a minute on the clock.

The Rabbitohs regained the ball from the kick-off and scored through Campbell Graham with just three seconds remaining to clinch victory.

Hunt had a shocking opening 20 minutes of the second half, dropping the ball to hand Souths field position before coming up with a missed tackle on Cody Walker which allowed the Rabbitohs No.6 to score.

He had a chance to score seven minutes later but was instead penalised for a double movement.

Hunt then came up with a mind-boggling error when he attempted a quick drop out but became entangled with Paul Vaughan who was attempting to get back onside.

After giving away a penalty for failing to kick the ball the required 10 metres, from the next set, Dane Gagai grabbed his second try.

"It was probably mixed," McGregor said of his No.7.

"He did some things, that error and the no try and missed tackles hurt a little bit.

"But there are other things in his game that he did quite well.

"When everyone's playing with a lack of confidence then things can happen."

The pressure is building on St George Illawarra halfback Ben Hunt after an error-riddled performance in the loss to Souths including this howler. Source: SKY
