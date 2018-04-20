 

Dragons 'need to stop sooking' says ex-NRL winner

AAP
Michael Ennis has delivered a withering spray to the quickly-fading St George Illawarra, telling them to "stop sooking and sulking".

The Dragons' NRL season was sent into a tailspin after their 40-4 flogging at the hands of cellar dwellers Parramatta on Saturday, their fifth loss in six starts.

Having wilted badly in the back-half of the season over the past four years, they have been forced to wear the tag of the "May premiers".

Since Paul McGregor took the reins in Wollongong, their end-of-season has been worrying.

According to Fox Sports Stats, in 2015, they won just four of their final 13 regular season matches.

The following year they recorded two victories in their last nine starts and last season just four in their last 12.

Gareth Widdop's dislocated shoulder, which is expected to keep him out until the finals, has only compounded their slump.

And former Cronulla premiership-winner Ennis, who spent a season with the Dragons back in 2005, said they needed to get over their reputation as chokers.

"They're talking about blocking out the noise," Ennis told Fox Sports' Big League Wrap.

"We lost four of our last five games heading into the finals in 2016 and the external noise grows. We had that at Cronulla - about how we were a club that just couldn't get it done.

"Do you let the fans or the external dictate where you're going to finish or what happens to the remainder of your season?

"The individuals in that side need to stop sooking and sulking and get back to what worked for them at the start of the season.

"They built their season on aggression on hunger and desire. The senior players in particular need to take responsibility for them."

Million-dollar halfback Ben Hunt has had the finger pointed at him for their disastrous loss to the Eels after he finished the game with zero runs and zero metres.

Ennis emphasised there were other players in their line up not pulling their weight but said Hunt needed to earn his pay cheque.

"We can single out Ben Hunt because he's come to the club as the marquee man, as the No.7, and did he have any impact on the game the other night? No he didn't. None at all," Ennis said.

"That's why he was brought to the club, to fix this time of year. You come there as the marquee in the No.7 jersey, you're expected to stand up and deliver."

Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Vodafone Warriors v St George Illawarra Dragons. NRL Rugby League. Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Friday 19 May 2017 © Copyright Photo: Bruce Lim / www.Photosport.nz
Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in action against the Dragons during an NRL match in Hamilton. Source: Photosport
NRL's Sunday Footy Show host Erin Molan has apologised to former NRL star Dave Taylor, after fat-shaming the ex-Titans, Raiders and Rabbitohs prop on the air.

Now playing for the Central Queensland Capras, Taylor was labelled the 'Gutsy Player of the Week' on last weekend's show, with the hosts making fun of him.

"What an athlete," NSW coach Brad Fittler said sarcastically.

"Well Dave, look, it's a three-letter word, fit, OK, but it's very easy to turn the 'i' into an 'a', that's all I'm saying -- get that 'a' back to an 'i'," former Tigers player and co-host Joel Caine chimed in with.

Taking to Twitter, Molan was unreserved in her apologies to Taylor, saying:

"(I'm) absolutely appalled by this," she wrote.

"Unreservedly apologise on behalf of the show to Dave Taylor. The panel were expecting the vision to show a gun try or a big hit as our gutsy play.

"There was no malice or intent to offend but that doesn't matter. We are sorry."

Channel Nine have also issued an apology to Taylor following the incident.

The Sunday Footy Show named the former Origin star the ‘gutsy player of the week’. Source: Twitter/Sunday Footy Show
Ageless Paul Gallen targeting more history with the Sharks as he turns 37

On the eve of his 37th birthday Cronulla ironman Paul Gallen has a nearly century-old Australian rugby league record in his sights.

As Gallen on Tuesday blows out the candles on his cake, he will do so in the knowledge that his side is well entrenched in the premiership race following the weekend's stirring victory over Melbourne.

Should the Sharks lift the Provan-Summons trophy for the second time in three years, Gallen will become the oldest player in 96 years to be crowned a premiership-winner.

The Sharks skipper will be 37 years one month and 16 days old on grand final day on September 30.

According to League Information Services, George Green - who was 38 years, eight months and 20 days when he won the 1922 NSWRL final with North Sydney - is the oldest known premiership winner.

Gallen would slot in behind Green if the Sharks are successful.

Since debuting in 2001, Gallen has made 50,938 metres - an average of 159m per game.

While records of this kind are incomplete, Fox Sports Stats believe it to be an all-time league record given the number of games which are played in the modern era.

Sharks coach Shane Flanagan is still waiting on a decision from Gallen about whether he intends to continue on next year but any which way says he'll be remembered as one of Cronulla's finest.

"He's the best player I've ever had at the club," Flanagan said.

"He's the hardest working and he's up there with the ETs (Andrew Ettingshausen) and the Steve Rogers's.

"I'm not putting many in front of him. He's the captain of our first premiership."

Should Gallen continue on next year, he will become the first player in league history to play a 19th season.

It's also believed he is the 10th oldest player to ever play first-grade, though only 70 per cent of players have had their birthdate established.

Sharks officials are eagerly awaiting a decision on whether Gallen will play on so that they can give one of their greatest servants a deserving send off.

Should he decide to hang up the boots, next Sunday's clash with Newcastle will be his final game at Southern Cross Group Stadium and the club would want to pay a fitting tribute.

Flanagan said Gallen would be remembered by the Sharks as someone who went above and beyond - whether it was on the training paddock and field, mentoring younger players or helping out back-room staff to ensure the club survived.

"There were times we didn't have a CEO, we didn't have a recruitment officer," Flanagan said.

"There were a lot of times I'd need Gal to ring players to go and have a chat with them and try and attract those elite players to our club.

"Whether it was having a chat to Luke Lewis or a Jeremy Smith, he always helped."

ALL ABOARD THE G-TRAIN

Paul Gallen's career by the numbers

   * Debut: v Parramatta, round 15, 2001

   * 321 games, 32 Tests, 24 State of Origins

   * 50,938 metres (159 per game)

   * 8,562 tackles (26.7 per game)

   * 6034 hit ups (18.8 per game)

   * 2018 - 133 metres per game (7th most for forwards in NRL this year), 26.6 tackles per game, 58 minutes per game

   Source: Fox Sports Stats.

