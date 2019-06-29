TODAY |

Dragons knock down Cowboys 22-14 despite Paul Vaughan spewing before the game

AAP
More From
League

A dodgy pre-match meal couldn't stop St George Illawarra strongman Paul Vaughan from playing a big part in a vital NRL victory on a dramatic Friday for the Dragons.

A traffic snarl caused by a multi-vehicle fatal crash meant several players arrived shortly before their warmup for the game against North Queensland at Wollongong's WIN Stadium.

Forward Vaughan had to deal with another type of setback.

"I ate something before the game that didn't agree with me. I was throwing up before the game and at halftime," Vaughan told AAP.
"(It was a ) chicken salad bowl, I won't be going back to that place I got it from."

The game itself left a sweeter taste in Vaughan's mouth as the Dragons overturned a 10-0 deficit to win 22-14 and stay within one victory of eighth spot.

Backing up from last Sunday's Origin game in Perth, NSW forward Vaughan ran for almost 170 metres, the most of any Dragons' forward.

"The first half was OK, I had a bit of a rest in the second half and you can go either way, you can knuckle down and really have a go, or you can shy away from it," Vaughan said.

"I wanted to rip in and have a good second half."

The Dragons' scored the first 16 points of the second half, to ensure they avoided the late game fadeouts that have plagued them through the season.

"I think we all know if we stop the game after 30 minutes we're in the top four, but for the next 50 we're in the bottom two, so to be down and then get to a winning margin like we did was very pleasing," Dragons' coach Paul McGregor said.

It was just their second win in their last eight games, but Friday's match represented the start of a run of five home matches in seven rounds.

"To be a within a win of the eight at this stage with the distractions and injuries and our performances, it certainly gives you a goal to make it, that's for sure," McGregor said.

"We'll be getting some numbers back in the coming weeks, but certainly we've got to make sure that we get enough wins in between that to be a force at the back end of the year."

Paul Vaughan in action during a City vs Country Origin match in 2015.
Paul Vaughan in action during a City vs Country Origin match in 2015. Source: Bidgee/Wikimedia Commons
More From
League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:53
Pome’e wants to encourage women to “own who they are” and to “not be afraid of your own potential”.
'I'm pioneering for change' – Pasifika plus-size Sports Illustrated model Veronica Pome’e speaks on redefining being body positive
2
Former All Black Luke is stepping into the outdoor adventure business.
After a year of tragedy, Luke and Hannah Romano talk about how life has turned around
3
Johnson got to share a room with his idol Marshall for the Kiwis last week.
'Don't go to rugby' – Shaun Johnson cracks a funny when asked what he learnt rooming with Benji Marshall
4
Marius van der Pol was unveiled in the 10-man grinding crew despite having no sailing experience.
Ex-NZ Army soldier completes remarkable transition to become grinder with Team NZ
5
Shaun Johnson spoke about the veteran halfback's impact on the squad.
'Everyone knows how much that jersey means' – Benji Marshall's Kiwis influence revealed by teammate
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Cameron Smith unlikely to come out of Origin retirement to rescue Queensland: Storm coach
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 14: Matthew Lodge of the Broncos walks on the field after the round six NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Brisbane Broncos at Mt Smart Stadium on April 14, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Martin Hunter/Getty Images)

Tonga star's cheeky line to stop Broncos teammate joining the Warriors
Jarryd Hayne of Fiji. HSBC World Series Sevens London at Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham - 22/05/2016 Copyright photo: Matt Impey / www.photosport.nz

Jarryd Hayne expected to be committed to stand trial on rape charges in court next week

Warriors quiet on link with Broncos' Matt Lodge