Dragons in mourning after under-20s player Stevie Upulasi dies in car crash

Source:  AAP

St George Illawarra are in mourning after under-20s player Stevie Upulasi died in a car crash on Monday night.

Stevie Upulasi.

The up-and-coming front-rower was in his first year of Jersey Flegg at the club after playing SG Ball for St George in 2019.

A Cronulla junior, he moved to the Dragons at the end of 2018 and was only denied the chance to play more this year due to the pathways shutdown from the coronavirus.

"The St George Illawarra Dragons are deeply saddened by the passing of Jersey Flegg player Stevenson 'Stevie' Upulasi," the club said in a statement.

"The Dragons and Sharks will observe a moment's silence before Saturday's derby at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

"The Dragons send their sincere condolences to the friends and family of Stevie at this time."

