Dragons focused on 2017 season, not early acquisition of Ben Hunt

Paul McGregor hasn't given up on Ben Hunt arriving at St George Illawarra a year early.

But the coach's priority is leading the Dragons out of the NRL finals wilderness in 2017 with his job on the line.

McGregor said the ball is in Brisbane's court to release the halfback this year after the Dragons signed him on a lucrative five-year contract from 2018.

"You'd have to talk to (Brisbane coach) Wayne (Bennett), mate," McGregor told Sky Sports Radio today when asked if Hunt could wear the Red V this year.

McGregor lauded Hunt, who this week accepted an offer worth a reported $6 million from the Dragons to end his nine-year career at Red Hill.

But McGregor admitted he may not have a chance to work with the 26-year-old with his contract running out at this season's end and no guarantee of an extension.

"He's a high quality player and shown really strong character," McGregor said.

"To leave family and friends to take up a new venture shows what kind of person he is.

"Ben's got a year to play in Brissie and my focus and energy is entirely on the support of my 2017 squad.

"My best interests right now is for the 2017 team because that's who I'm coaching."

With Benji Marshall's exit in 2016, Drew Hutchison was set to partner skipper Gareth Widdop in the Dragons' halves this year until he suffered a serious knee injury in pre-season training.

McGregor said experienced former Canberra playmaker Josh McCrone, Jai Field, Shaun Nona and Kurt Mann were competing for the No.7 jersey.

The coach signalled on-field tactical changes after 11th-placed Dragons struggled in attack last year, finishing with the third least points scored (341).