Dragons captain's toothless interview leaves commentators in stitches

Winners shouldn't always be grinners if St George Illawarra Dragons captain Cameron McInnes is anything to go by, fronting his post-match interview with a missing a tooth after his side's win over the Sharks.

Cameron McInnes' side's first win was overshadowed by his grin. Source: Fox Sports

Having gone winless in the NRL this extended season, the Dragons were last night able to finally break their duck, earning a 30-16 victory in Campbelltown.

Speaking to Matty Johns' Fox League post-match show afterwards, McInnes appeared missing his front tooth - having lost it in an accident back in 2018.

The Dragons' captain usually wears a false tooth, however last night was caught off guard when asked for a post-match interview.

"If I knew I'd be on, I'd have put the tooth in for ya, sorry about that" McInnes joked with the panel.

"You can't really notice it," Sam Burgess joked back. "Your teeth look great, just like mine."

"You can talk, mate," McInnes fired back.

