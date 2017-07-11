 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'I don't think I'm a club legend' - Manu Vatuvei plays down Warriors hero status

share

Source:

NZN

Warriors legend Manu Vatuvei can't stop laughing at the suggestion he might be immortalised in bronze outside Mt Smart Stadium.

The veteran winger will be sent off in style at Friday's game after being released early by the club to pursue a deal in the Super League.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I wouldn't do that - no-one would want to come to the game," he said at the thought of a life-sized statue gleaming at the stadium entrance.

Equally, the idea that the 226-match NRL veteran qualifies as a legend of the club after a 13-year career with the Warriors is quickly brushed aside.

The 31-year-old wing is distinctly uncomfortable being mentioned in the same breath as players such as Stacey Jones, Ruben Wiki, Micheal Luck and Simon Mannering.

"To be honest, I don't think I'm a club legend, with the likes of Stacey," he said.

"I'm just lucky to have survived this long at one club and kept doing what I love to do."

The pair worked together during Vatuvei’s dominance on the international stage before linking up for the Warriors this season.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Warriors have granted Vatuvei an early release from his contract, and the big winger will be leaving on Sunday to join up with Salford in the English Super League.

Before then, however, he'll lead the Warriors out for one last match at Mt Smart Stadium, temporarily re-named Manu Vatuvei Stadium on Friday.

Vatuvei has been named for the last time in the No.5 jersey, although his selection is honorary as his new contract precludes him from playing.

Instead, Ken Maumalo will start on the left wing against the Penrith Panthers.

Vatuvei's teammates will also have his name, Warrior number and signature embroidered into their playing jerseys.

Managing director Jim Doyle says there's no debate about Vatuvei's mana and standing at the club.

"The word 'legend' is thrown around quite a lot, but if it sticks on some people, Manu is definitely one of them," Doyle said.

Ongoing knee and calf injuries have restricted Vatuvei to just one NRL appearance this season, but he has a storied history with the club.

The Warriors winger has signed with English club Salford after being released.
Source: Vodafone Warriors

He is the first player in NRL history to complete the feat of scoring 10 tries or more in 10 consecutive seasons, and is the Warriors' all-time leading try-scorer with 152, with Jones a distant second on 77.

But Doyle says it's Vatuvei's work in helping develop the Warriors' next tier of players that set him apart.

"He's evolved a lot as a person - he's taken on more of a leadership role, mentoring some of the younger ones coming through.

"He'll be sorely missed."

Related

Warriors

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders makes a break during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Chiefs, held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, on 24th February 2017. Credit: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz

'I'm weighing things up at the moment' - Waisake Naholo considering switch to Chiefs

00:30
2
Both fighters held their ground as Mayweather made his way to the stage.

Watch: Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor stare each other down in Los Angeles

00:42
3
A distraught Vatuvei thanked fans for their support throughout his Warriors career.

'I'll be back!' – tearful Manu Vatuvei struggles to keep composure during emotional farewell to Warriors fans


00:41
4
The veteran winger will play his final game against the Panthers after being released early by the club to pursue a deal in the Super League.

'I don't think I'm a club legend' - Manu Vatuvei plays down Warriors hero status

00:30
5
The Kiwi heavyweight and Hughie Fury's cousin are on good terms ahead of the September bout.

Watch: Joseph Parker, Tyson Fury hug it out ahead of September's Hughie Fury bout

00:29
Breakfast’s Matty had some time for a bit of fun while covering today’s polar blast.

LIVE: Polar blast causes heavy snow dump, transport havoc in the South Island and it's heading north

Heavy rain and gale force winds are expected to batter parts of the upper South Island and Wellington.

03:29
Oz-based couple Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall have been inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad for a Maori egg donor and surrogate.

Video: 'It's blown our minds' - sixty offers of help for gay Aussie-Kiwi couple seeking Maori egg donor

Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall were inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad looking for a Maori egg and surrogate.

02:02

Seven Sharp's Toni Street rejects claims of sexism over which presenting chair she sits in

Toni chooses her own chair on-set - and really doesn't think it should be an issue.

A map showing the approximate location of the epicentre of a strong quake which happened south west of New Zealand about 7pm on July 11, 2017.

Strong earthquake strikes near South Island

Initial measurements indicated the quake was magnitude five, but they have since been revised.

01:23
Mickey says an off duty nurse was among those who jumped into action in Mount Eden.

Video: One dead, two children seriously hurt after crash involving double decker bus and car in Auckland

A witness described the heroic actions of an off duty nurse and paramedic at the scene.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ