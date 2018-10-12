'I don't think he realises how in awe we are' - Kiwi Ferns rave over influence of Simon Mannering

A landmark year for women's rugby league is closing with a trans-Tasman Test which both sides say will leave all others in its dust.



The Jillaroos and Kiwi Ferns expect tomorrow's Test at Mt Smart Stadium to underline the new standards being set in the women's game, following on from the NRLW premiership and the introduction of State of Origin.



Both teams are dominated by stars from the inaugural four-team league which played out last month, capturing interest and new followers with its skill and intensity.



Australian coach Brad Donald said his team will be considerably stronger than that which won last year's World Cup.



By the same token, he knows New Zealand shape as a superior outfit to the one they beat 23-16 in the decider in Brisbane.



Quality club coaching had lifted standards across the board, leaving national coaches to focus on the detail rather than the basics of years gone by.



"We've been fortunate to be able to sit back and pick the eyes out of both teams from the premiership and be able to coach them for a week. It's been fantastic," Donald said.



"Both organisations are taking the game seriously. The level of the game has gone to something new and we've afforded those girls a new opportunity."



Jillaroos skipper Ali Brigginshaw said the teams can barely be separated in terms of quality.



There are six players in each side from her champion Brisbane Broncos outfit and she expected there would be little time for pleasantries, particularly up front where the hosts possess size and aggression.



"It's going to cap off a really good year for women's rugby league," she said.



"We're both really fit so I just think it'll be a really good game, really good quality."



Brigginshaw said she will dedicate her performance to the injured Sam Bremner, whom she replaced as skipper earlier this week.



Kiwi Ferns counterpart Honey Hireme said her team were determined to knock the Australians down a peg and inflict some World Cup retribution.



The presence in the coaching staff of Warriors and Kiwis great Simon Mannering had made an impact, Hireme said.



The retired second rower provided tactical and mental tips throughout the week, as well as driving the team van and joining them for games of cards.

