'I don't think he realises how in awe we are' - Kiwi Ferns rave over influence of Simon Mannering

The influence of Warriors legend Simon Mannering is being felt by the Kiwi Ferns ahead of tomorrow's Test with the Jillaroos, with both captain and coach grateful for his input this week.
After retiring from both club and Test match football this season, Mannering has been working with the Kiwi Ferns as a trainer in their build up to facing Australia at Mt Smart tomorrow night.
Speaking at this afternoon's media conference, captain Honey Hireme and coach Tony Benson were both full of nothing but praise for Mannering's impact with the side, on and off the field.
"Simon jumped at the opportunity when I offered it to him," Benson began. "He's really excited to be involved."
"His official title is a trainer, he gets involved. He's involved in all the warm ups, works with our head strength and conditioning.
"He's a vital part off the field - his one on ones sitting with players and interacting with them. There's a lot of experience and information he can tip them up on, around preparation and the mental side of the game as well.
"To have someone of his figure in the game come and be in camp with the Kiwi Ferns, it's a big boost for the girls."
Hireme also revealed that Mannering has taken on a number of other roles with the side, including driving the team bus.
"He's real genuine about it too," she said.
"He's not just offering us all his experience in terms of rugby league, he's driving our van, he's giving us water bottles, just before we left he's sitting playing cards with us.
"I don't think he realises how in awe we are of him."