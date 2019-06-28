TODAY |

'Don't go to rugby' – Shaun Johnson cracks a funny when asked what he learnt rooming with Benji Marshall

Cronulla Sharks halfback Shaun Johnson spoke about his week sharing a room with Benji Marshall during their recent Test week.

As 34-year old Marshall returned to the Test match fold for the first time since 2012, Johnson found himself paired up with his idol, as the Kiwis prepared to face Mate Ma'a Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium.

Asked about what he learned from his time with Marshall, Johnson was quick to make a joke at Marshall's expense.

"Don't go to rugby," Johnson said, in reference to Marshall's ill-fated stint with the Blues in 2014.

All joking aside though, Johnson hailed Marshall's influence on him as a player, on and off the field.

"There's so many things that people love him for.

"He's just a genuine person, I really got to experience that this week.

"I've always had him up on this pedestal. For a lot of us, he changed the way a lot of us Kiwi boys played the game.

"But getting to know him, getting to rub shoulders with him, it's like 'far out bro, you're still a hori eh? You're just a normal fella."

The Kiwis won the Test 34-14. 

Johnson got to share a room with his idol Marshall for the Kiwis last week.
