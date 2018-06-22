'Don't ever waste our time again' - Tonga star Andrew Fifita blasts The Footy Show

Mate Ma’a Tonga star prop Andrew Fifita has blasted The Footy Show after he and a number of Pacific NRL stars appeared on the Channel Nine show last night.

Fifita hid his emotions well on camera but took to social media to air his frustrations at the rugby league show.

It's not entirely clear what set Fifita off, but it could have been the low-key nature of the appearance.

"The Footy Show, don't ever waste our time again while we (are) trying to prepare for a game for our country!" Fifita wrote on Instagram.

The Cronulla Sharks front rower was interviewed alongside with Tongan star Jason Taumalolo, Toa Samoa's fullback Anthony Milford and centre Joey Leilua by former NRL player Willie Mason for about four minutes.

Andrew Fifita slams Channel Nines The Footy Show. Source: Instagram/ Andrew Fifita

All four then played the game 'Double Jinx' hosted by Beau Ryan and Broncos player Sam Thaiday.