'Don't ever waste our time again' - Tonga star Andrew Fifita blasts The Footy Show

Mate Ma’a Tonga star prop Andrew Fifita has blasted The Footy Show after he and a number of Pacific NRL stars appeared on the Channel Nine show last night.

The Mate Ma'a Tonga's star prop appeared on the Channel 9 show last night with teammate Jason Taumalolo.
Fifita hid his emotions well on camera but took to social media to air his frustrations at the rugby league show.

It's not entirely clear what set Fifita off, but it could have been the low-key nature of the appearance. 

"The Footy Show, don't ever waste our time again while we (are) trying to prepare for a game for our country!" Fifita wrote on Instagram.

The Cronulla Sharks front rower was interviewed alongside with Tongan star Jason Taumalolo, Toa Samoa's fullback Anthony Milford and centre Joey Leilua by former NRL player Willie Mason for about four minutes.

Andrew Fifita slams Channel Nines The Footy Show.

Andrew Fifita slams Channel Nines The Footy Show.

All four then played the game 'Double Jinx' hosted by Beau Ryan and Broncos player Sam Thaiday.

Papua New Guinea hooker James Segeyaro and Fijian forward Eloni Vunakece also took part in the game – they were not interviewed at all.

00:30
1
2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


3
New Zealand Kiwis Rugby League team and Head coach photo ahead of the New Zealand v England test match in Denver, Colorado, USA. 18 June 2018. Copyright photo: Evan Semón / www.photosport.nz

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire gives Issac Luke first bite at captaincy

00:39
4
Eben Etzebeth and Brodie Retallick. The Rugby Championship. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa. Test Match Rugby Union. Eden Park, Auckland. New Zealand. Saturday 14 September 2013. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/www.Photosport.co.nz

South African commentator backs 'Boks, Wallabies to hammer All Blacks in Rugby Championship - 'What was there to fear?'

00:28
5
The veteran lock was a hit with the kids as he strapped up at the ABs captain run in Dunedin.

Watch: Future Black Fern? All Blacks skipper Sam Whitelock gives Ben Smith's curious daughter rugby tips

00:24
An onlooker also captured footage of the stricken plane from the ground as it circled for a landing at Hawke's Bay Airport.

Watch: Dramatic image shows flames shooting from Air New Zealand plane's engine before emergency landing at Hawke's Bay Airport

There were 71 passengers onboard the plane when an engine failed.

02:19
Bernie Harfleet and Donna Turtle Sarten started Give a Kid a Blanket in 2015.

1 NEWS Community: Meet the kind-hearted Auckland artists keeping thousands warm with blankets this winter

Hundreds of Kiwis have donated to Give a Kid a Blanket since it started in 2015, providing warmth for thousands of children and families living rough in Auckland.

01:43
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Saturday is the day for outdoor plans, but brace for rain and snow in the south from Sunday

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM’s baby girl on RNZ .

Jacinda Ardern's baby girl wrapped in shawl knitted by Clarke Gayford's mum, and blanket gifted by Ngāi Tahu

The baby was wearing a special something knitted by a supporter.

02:54
Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM’s baby girl on RNZ .

John Armstrong: There are moments in a country’s history which transcend the ordinary

Jacinda Ardern is the very embodiment of how a modern society seeks to unshackle women in order to harvest their potential contribution, our columnist writes.


 
