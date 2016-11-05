'I don't even know why we're having the argument' - Andrew Johns pushing Michael Morgan's case for Origin decider

Rugby league immortal Andrew Johns has implored Queensland to pick Michael Morgan at five-eighth for next Wednesday's State of Origin decider.



Kangaroos utility back Michael Morgan. Source: Photosport

Queensland coach Kevin Walters will name his side for the Suncorp Stadium clash on Monday, where the key focus will be on who replaces Johnathan Thurston at five-eighth and Darius Boyd at centre.



The three leading contenders for the No.6 jersey - Morgan, Cameron Munster and Daly Cherry-Evans - were all standouts for their teams in NRL wins over the weekend.



Between them, they set up six tries and scored two of their own, as their teams piled on a whopping 99 points against their hapless opponents.



Morgan, who has filled a bench utility spot for the Maroons for the past two years, was the best of the trio, scoring both the tries and setting up another three in North Queensland's win over Canberra.



And Johns, who played Origin as both a bench utility and a half, declared it was the 25-year-old's time to get the starting spot.



"I don't even know why we're having the argument," Johns told Nine's Sunday Footy Show.



"(Morgan) deserves his spot.



"He's been there on the bench for a couple of years. Every time he has been on the field at Origin level he's played well.



"I thought (Saturday) night he was sensational. I thought his short kicking game he showed real class."



However given their current form, Johns believed there should be room for all three of the players in the Maroons side to face NSW.



He backed Munster to fill Boyd's boots at left centre, a move first mooted by Walters before Thurston's season-ending shoulder injury was confirmed.



Munster has started at centre just once for Melbourne - in round one of last year - but impressed Queensland squad members as 18th man for Game II.



That shift would then allow Cherry-Evans to play as a bench utility for the Maroons, a role he filled four times in 2013 and 2014 - when Johns was assisting him as a halves coach at Manly.

