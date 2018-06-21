 

'I will do whatever is best' - Billy Slater happy to give Kalyn Ponga Queensland fullback spot

The mere suggestion made Kalyn Ponga laugh.

"Billy on the wing?" the 20-year-old scoffed.

But veteran No.1 Billy Slater says he has no problem filling in on the Maroons' wing for the first time since 2004 and giving Queensland debutant Ponga a crack at fullback against NSW on Sunday.

Slater, 35, has declared himself a certain starter for this weekend's must-win State of Origin game two in Sydney after overcoming a hamstring injury that forced his late withdrawal from their series-opening loss.

He will finally kick-start his swansong series when he runs out at ANZ Stadium for Origin No.30.

But mystery still surrounds just how Queensland coach Kevin Walters will use Newcastle fullback Ponga as a bench utility in his Origin debut.

Ponga had dismissed the notion of his childhood idol Slater stepping aside for him at fullback during game two when he fronted a packed media scrum at Camp Maroon.

But the veteran No.1 did not rule out playing on the Maroons wing for the first time since his debut Origin series 14 years ago - when Ponga was six years old - to accommodate the rookie.

"Kalyn can play multiple positions, fullback could possibly be one," Slater said.

"I will do whatever is best for Queensland. I think everyone is willing to step into different positions and bend a little for the side."

Slater appeared to have also jumped on the already-packed Ponga bandwagon, saying he could not wait for the Knights strike weapon to be unleashed.

"I am sure Kevvie has a plan in his head. He will certainly be a great attribute for us coming on the field when the Blues are a little bit tired and he is nice and fresh," he said.

Slater said he would take Ponga under his wing at Camp Maroon.

"It (mentoring) is something I enjoy doing. Having him in camp now brings a bit of freshness to me too," he said.

"But if I can pass on anything and help him build his game I am happy to do that."

Ponga admitted he had become a sponge around his hero.

"He's probably the best fullback of the last 10 years or so. He is someone I have looked up to," Ponga said.

"I have the opportunity to learn off Billy over the next few days. I will look to do that.

"I am looking forward to picking his brain."

