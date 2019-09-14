TODAY |

'Do they know they're being filmed?' – Roosters duo snapped in bizarre post-match celebrations

Roosters duo Angus Crichton and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves were snapped busting out some interesting dance moves, following their 30-6 victory over the Rabbitohs last night.

Now just one win from another NRL Grand Final, the Roosters' pair celebrated in style - with some unique moves in their team sheds.

"This is what happens when you get a week off," joked commentator Darren Lockyer.

"Do they know they're being filmed?" said fellow commentator Erin Molan.

The Roosters' victory sees them move into the NRL's preliminary finals, and will face the victor of the semi-final bracket consisting of the Storm, the Raiders, the Eels and the Broncos.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Angus Crichton got up close and personal after last night’s win over the Rabbitohs. Source: Nine
