Distraught Tongan players inconsolable, as loyal fans sing to ease the pain of crushing last minute loss in RLWC semi

Mate Ma'a Tonga's fairy-tale run at the Rugby League World Cup has come to an end after England defeated the men in red 20-18 in a thrilling and controversial Test at Mount Smart in Auckland tonight.

Tonga's Andrew Fifita looked to have scored the match winner at the death, but officials opted not to go upstairs to refer the possible try to the television match official.

England are through to final where they will face defending champions the Australian Kangaroos next week in Brisbane.