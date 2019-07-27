'Disgraceful officiating' in Warriors loss leads TAB to refund $44,000 worth of bets

The TAB has refunded $44,000 worth of bets on the Warriors after their controversial loss to the Eels.

The Warriors looked to have scored a stunning game-winning try with three minutes to go after captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck made a break down the left wing and offloaded to an unmarked Gerard Beale to score.

But the referees stopped the play, ruling the pass forward to cap off a tough afternoon for the Warriors in which they were also on the wrong end of the penalty count at 9-2.

TAB has since responded after the 24-22 loss with a refund on all head-to-head bets from the match as a "justice payout" for the call.

"A disgraceful officiating decision has denied the NZ Warriors a thoroughly deserved victory against the Parramatta Eels," the TAB said in a statement.

"Usually it would be "Bets Gone Warriors", but not this time. We have refunded all head-to-head bets placed on the Warriors in this game."

Yesterday's call wasn't the first time the Warriors were denied an almost certain try - three weeks ago Ken Maumalo was denied after the Bunker ruled he'd lost control of the ball despite having his fingers on it as he dove in to the corner.

Unlike yesterday though, the Warriors managed to hold on for a win against the Knights.

Regardless, Kearney said at the time he had "given up" on officials.

"I've given up trying to give my view on it because at the end of the day, they're pushing the button," Kearney said.

"Over the course of the last couple of weeks there's been a few howlers, but what's saying what I think about it going to change?"