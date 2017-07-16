Disgraceful! Manly prop penalised after pulling opponent's hair in cowardly fashion

Manly Sea Eagles prop Darcy Lussick is coming under fire after being caught pulling the hair of Aaron Woods in his side's 28-16 loss to Wests Tigers this afternoon.

Shortly into the second half, Lussick could be seen with both hands grappling onto Woods' ponytail during a tackle, dragging him to the ground as a result and giving away a penalty.

Woods' teammates furiously protested with the referee that harsher action needed to be taken against Lussick, however only a penalty was awarded.

"That's silly stuff from Lussick," commentator Greg Alexander said.