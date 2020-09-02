Disappointed Benji Marshall found out his Tigers run was over through media reports

Benji Marshall is more disappointed than angry his days at the Wests Tigers are over and the veteran playmaker is adamant he can play on for another NRL season.



Your playlist will load after this ad

The Tigers ended days of speculation on Tuesday when they confirmed that one of their favourite sons and co-captain would not be offered a 2021 contract.



Marshall said he found out via media reports that he wouldn't be contracted next year and immediately sought a meeting with coach Michael Maguire.



"Obviously when you hear about not being wanted through other sources and not from the coach or the club you want to find out if it is true or not," Marshall told Fox Sport's NRL360.



"Reading it in the papers, that was a little bit disappointing for me but I had a good chat with the coach and he pretty much laid out where I stood.



"I loved the honesty and appreciated the honesty.



"Now I can just finish this season and then both parties can move on."



Marshall, who revealed he has sought advice from South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett about playing on next year, had hoped for a farewell season in 2021 at the club where he played an integral role in their 2005 premiership.



"I would have loved to have retired playing at the Wests Tigers ... but due to obviously the decision the club's made to move on, it's not going to be," Marshall said.



"That's part of playing first grade rugby league ... clubs have to make tough decisions.



"I've been in this position before and I feel like I've still got a lot to offer in playing and I've still got a few things I want to do (but) that's not going to be at the Tigers"



Marshall, who has also played for St George Illawarra and Brisbane since an ill-fated move to Super Rugby, insists he is far from a spent force in the NRL.



"I still feel like I've got a bit to offer," he said.



"I feel like I can add a bit of leadership, some mentoring to some teams, add a bit of experience. I'm just keen to play."



Marshall has played 253 of 320 NRL games at the Wests Tigers, returning to the club in 2018.



But Wests Tigers chief executive Justin Pascoe said the decision not to offer the 35-year-old a contract had come down to a roster management issue.



"Decisions around our playing roster are incredibly difficult ones to make, and this decision is not made lightly with the absolute respect this club has for Benji Marshall," Pascoe said in a statement.



Confirmation of Marshall's departure comes 24 hours after a brutal honesty session with the Tigers players and Maguire where they addressed their disappointing form.



Effectively out of finals contention, players and coaching staff were looking for answers and told Maguire they felt like they were 'walking on eggshells' each week waiting to be dropped.



Winger David Nofoaluma said he was shocked and upset to see private conversations with the playing group leaked to media.

