'I didn't want to make fun of disabled people' - League star contrite after twice using ugly slurs at refs

Forward Addin Fonua-Blake has admitted to a second foul-mouthed tirade aimed at the referee after Manly's controversial NRL loss to Newcastle but says he did not know the official was present.



In a video released by the Sea Eagles last night, an apologetic Fonua- Blake has also confirmed he hoped to spend his suspension working with disability support services to help him become a better role model.



Fonua-Blake copped a two-match ban for grade three contrary conduct after he was sent from the field by referee Grant Atkins for calling him a 'f***ing retard' following Manly's dramatic loss.



However it emerged he also allegedly told Atkins: "Are your eyes f***ing painted on, you bunch of spastics?" in the tunnel at Brookvale Oval after the game on Sunday.



The allegations were revealed after a leaked copy of the referee's report was sent to 2GB, and there is a suggestion the NRL's integrity unit could get involved.



Fonua-Blake admitted the second spray had taken place but claimed he was "venting" and was unaware of the officials' presence.



"I remember walking back to the sheds. I was speaking very loudly. I wasn't aware that the ref was in the tunnel - they must have heard what I said," he said in the Manly video.



"I didn't say it directly to their face. It was just me venting ... and they happened to hear it."



Asked if he realised how offensive his choice of words were, Fonua-Blake said: "I do now. At the time I didn't. Growing up I used the word differently, not knowing what the word actually meant.



"Now that I know what it means I am very apologetic. If I have offended anyone I am very sorry - I didn't want to make fun of disabled people."



A father of four, Fonua-Blake added: "I would be very upset if I heard one of my kids do that.



"I don't teach my kids to tease people let alone people with disabilities. There's nothing funny about that."



Fonua-Blake said he hoped to make amends by spending time on the sidelines working with special needs groups.



"I will be working closely with the club over the next couple of weeks to offer my support to anyone who was offended by my words," he said.



"Anything I can do to help. Hopefully I can make amends for what I said.



"I hope to be a better role model."



Fonua-Blake's two-week ban has come under fire considering the discriminatory and offensive language which could prompt the NRL's administrators to intervene.



It's understood the match review committee considered the referee's report and was aware of Fonua-Blake's second tirade at Atkins when making its determination.



But ARL Commission chairman Peter V'Landys has indicated there could be further sanctions after the second spray was revealed, describing Fonua-Blake's language as "inexcusable" and "intolerable".



Fonau-Blake's outbursts come after Manly players trained with Special Olympics athletes in November.

