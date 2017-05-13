Des Hasler NRL axing won't cost Bulldogs Kieran Foran

Canterbury's decision to sack coach Des Hasler is unlikely to cost them Kieran Foran's NRL signature for next season.

Warriors play-maker Kieran Foran. Source: Photosport

Foran signed a two-year deal in May with the Bulldogs, after he opted to leave the Warriors to move closer to his children in Sydney.

Despite his close relationship with Hasler, Foran did not have a get-out clause in his contract if the veteran coach was sacked.

The 27-year-old has been vocal in supporting the man who had handed him his 2009 debut at Manly. He has made no secret it was the appeal of Hasler that had lured him to Belmore.

But it's understood nothing has changed at Foran's end as far as his plans go for 2018.

Bulldogs chairman Ray Dib yesterday confirmed he had kept in contact with Foran and fellow big name recruit Aaron Woods after Hasler's sacking and was still confident the pair would run out next year for Canterbury.

The club are under immense pressure to fit under next year's proposed $9.4 million salary cap, but retaining Foran's services remains important.

The Bulldogs have let five-eighth Josh Reynolds move to the Wests Tigers on a big-money deal, leaving them without a proven first-grade partner for Moses Mbye in the halves.

Cronulla reserve Fa'amanu Brown has been signed but he could play hooker if Michael Lichaa is not offered a new deal.

The Bulldogs' rake had been farewelled last month by the club, but is understood to be a chance of remaining at Canterbury for 2018.

Bulldogs Head Coach Des Hasler Source: Photosport

NSW State of Origin prop Woods reaffirmed his commitment to the club after he spoke with Dib following Hasler's sacking.

"I've already signed - that's all sweet," Woods told Sky Sports Radio.

"It's a tough one. I don't know what's happened inside the club there. I haven't been there throughout the year with everything that's gone on.

"I'm looking forward to a fresh start and really getting to know all the players and can't wait to buy into the new culture the new coach is going to start."

Dib believed Woods and Foran would be at Canterbury next year after speaking to them after the Bulldogs' coaching bombshell.

"We're keeping constant dialogue and contact," Dib said.