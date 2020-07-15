TODAY |

Departing Warriors 'completely understandable' says staying teammate

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors are bearing no ill-will towards their departing teammates, with four members of the squad confirming that they'll head back to New Zealand.

Cameron George said the decisions were made with the best interests of everyone involved.

Earlier this week, the Warriors confirmed that the quartet of David Fusitu'a, Ken Maumalo, Agnatius Paasi and King Vuniyawayawa will return to New Zealand, after travel exemptions weren't granted to their family members to join them in Australia.

As a result, the foursome will head home on July 27, two days after the Warriors' match with the Roosters on the Central Coast.

Speaking to media via Zoom today though, backrower Tohu Harris says that the staying Warriors accept their teammates' decision to leave the club's Australian camp, midway through the season.

"Some guys have their families here now, they've been able to spend some quality time with them, which has been awesome for them," Harris said.

"But the guys who don't have their families, you've just got to try and keep things fresh to get through the days, pretty much.

Warriors CEO Cameron George admitted the club is "very skinny" in some areas on the roster.

"It has been tough. We've got guys whose families haven't been able to get over, so they've decided to go home, which is completely understandable, to be honest.

"I feel for them and want them to be with their families, because this situation is hard.

"People try and say 'just get on with it', but it's harder then that and there's more to it than that. So I'm happy that those guys are closer to being with their families."

Meanwhile, the Warriors are preparing for their next fixture, taking on the Sharks at Central Coast Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

