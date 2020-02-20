Deliberations continue in Jarryd Hayne rape trial after claims he's only guilty of 'bad sex'

Jurors in Jarryd Hayne's trial will continue considering their verdict today after the former NRL star's lawyer told them he was guilty of bad sex, not rape.

Jarryd Hayne. Source: Getty

The Crown has told the nine-day trial that Hayne arrived drunk in a taxi at a woman's house on the outskirts of Newcastle about 9pm on September 30, 2018 - the night of the NRL grand final.

He stayed for about 45 minutes, committed two sex acts on her without her consent and caused two separate injuries to her genitalia before leaving, prosecutor Brian Costello said.

But Hayne has testified that he had been giving the complainant oral sex with her consent in her bedroom to please her when he must have accidentally cut her vagina with his finger.

"To be frank, his sexual prowess turned out to be terrible," Phillip Boulten SC told the Newcastle District Court in his closing submissions yesterday.

He said when the woman started bleeding, it was not a big step for her to claim Hayne had been "nasty, uncaring and forcing me into it".

"Well, it was bad sex," the defence barrister said.

Hayne, 32, who had pleaded not guilty to two charges of aggravated sexual assault inflicting actual bodily harm, testified that the woman never said "no" or "stop".

But the woman, who is now 28, said when Hayne tried to kiss and touch her she told him "no" and "stop", he pushed her face down into the pillow, ripped off her trousers and attacked her.

The woman's mother was also in the house, watching the grand final on TV.

Costello said the complainant had reluctantly told her mother what happened with Hayne the following day and took about a month before she confided in her sister.

The woman also sent messages to her best friend that night detailing what Hayne had allegedly done to her and also sent her photographs of the blood on her bed and the injuries to her vagina.

She said she thought Hayne had bitten her vagina and she felt violated.