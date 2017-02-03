'It definitely should stay' - Jarryd Hayne hopes Nines will remain in Auckland

NRL superstar Jarryd Hayne has thrown his support behind the annual NRL Nines tournament staying in Auckland.

After the initial success that the tournament has found in the city of sails, murmurs within the NRL suggest that organisers could be keen to shift the event across the ditch.

Hayne though, is adamant that things are fine the way they are.

"New Zealand has a huge love for rugby league," Hayne told 1 NEWS.

"To bring such a great event on a long weekend, I think it's awesome, it definitely should stay."

Hayne is set for his first appearance at the Nines with his new club the Gold Coast Titans, who he joined after a stint in the NFL.

With a pre-season now under his belt, Hayne hopes that a successful Nines campaign can be a stepping stone for the much maligned Titans to go onto greater things in 2017.

"We've trained hard, we've done what we could and hopefully we can go a long way."