'Deep down I didn't want to leave' - former Warrior Tuimoala Lolohea on tough decision to head for Wests Tigers

Former Warriors utility Tuimoala Lolohea said his shift to the Wests Tigers midway through the 2017 season was tough, but has no regrets and is loving footy again.

Lolohea, 22, believes crossing the ditch has revived his NRL career and getting regular starts in his preferred position in the halves has improved his form.

"I think, looking back at it now, (I) finally get to review my year, I think it was the best thing for me," said Lolohea.

"Deep down I probably didn't want to leave the Warriors because I guess the kind of relationships I made at the club with a lot of people over the seven or eight years.

"It was hard to leave but looking back now it was probably the best thing."

The Tigers half is now preparing to play for Tonga in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup which begins on October 27.

"I've really enjoyed my footy over the last three months at the Tigers, I've learnt a lot and I have become a better player over the last two to three months that I have had over there."

Lolohea credits Wests Tigers coach Ivan Cleary and coaching staff with helping him improve his overall game management.

"Ivan (Cleary) you know we sat down and had some honest conversations, I think that is something that I really treasure," he said.

"Some of the conversations we had were some serious as ones that you really don't want to have.

"I think if it wasn't for those I wouldn't continue to be playing some good footy."

Lolohea said the tough critiques from Cleary gave him the drive to work on key parts for his position.

"He kind of set me straight and got what he really wanted from me, it helped me."

The 22-year-old admitted scoring and getting the win over his old side in the final round of the competition was an awesome feeling.