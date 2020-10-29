TODAY |

Decision to axe Australian national anthem for State of Origin reversed after Aussie PM's intervention

Source:  AAP

The NRL has backflipped on its decision to scrap the national anthem at Wednesday's State of Origin opener after an intervention from Australian prime minister Scott Morrison.

Queensland and New South Wales line up for the national anthem before Game 2 of the 2019 State of Origin series. Source: Getty

Barely two hours after the decision was made to can the anthem from the pre- match ceremony, ARLC chairman Peter V'landys has bowed to backlash and reinstated it.

It's understood Morrison intervened by contacting V'landys and pleading the case for strong national unity after a year of hardship.

Earlier today, it was reported the national anthem won't be sung at Wednesday's State of Origin opener after representatives of Queensland and NSW controversially voted to scrap it.

Last year's series was dominated by the issue when Blues trio Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker and Josh Addo-Carr spoke out before the game about their refusal to sing.

NSW players, including captain Boyd Cordner, still sung the anthem last year.

It's understood the explanation given at the time was that the event is not a contest between international countries, but the anthem will remain for grand finals and Test matches.

Earlier this year the ARL Commission took on the feedback of indigenous players and scrapped the national anthem at the annual All Stars match.

