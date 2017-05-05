 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

League


David Klemmer puts hand up to be Kangaroos' top dog

share

Source:

AAP

Forget the gold - the Kangaroos forwards may as well just wear green on Friday night.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 15: David Klemmer of Australia looks to break from a tackle during the International Rugby League Test match between the Australian Kangaroos and the New Zealand Kiwis at nib Stadium on October 15, 2016 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

David Klemmer of Australia looks to break from a tackle during the International Rugby League Test match between the Australian Kangaroos and the New Zealand Kiwis.

Source: Getty

Injuries to key props Matt Scott and Aaron Woods mean Australia will field one of their most inexperienced forward packs in recent memory in tonight's Test against New Zealand.

Minus each team's respective hookers and bench utilities - the Kiwis' boppers combined 146 Tests almost doubles that of the Kangaroos' 74 in total.

Kiwis captain Jesse Bromwich's 23 matches alone is still more than Australia's starting middle three in Andrew Fifita, David Klemmer and Trent Merrin, who all have six Tests to their name.

But that hasn't stopped Klemmer from putting his hand up to momentarily take over from Scott as Australia's forward leader and take it to the Kiwis' big men in Canberra.

Klemmer was arguably Australia's best forward in their Four Nations triumph, which included a powerful 170 metres in a whirlwind 31-minute stint in the final against their Tasman rivals.

The Canterbury prop credited Scott for what he described as a career-defining tour last year.

"I was a bit nervous especially coming into last year in the Four Nations squad, going away with all those high-calibre players," Klemmer told AAP.

"But Scotty was huge for me on that tour. He really helped my game and he's someone I could talk to, especially being a forward leader."

Klemmer, whose three kids will be in the stands for the first time since becoming a Kangaroo, said Scott had shown that the forward battle isn't always about bashing and barging.

Scott, a veteran of 22 Test matches and who has been in camp this week, would know.

"His actions speak louder than his words. He's a good motivator, but he does it on his actions. That's something that I'm trying to learn to do," Klemmer said.

"Obviously you've got to take that in. He's a good front-rower, one of the greats. Whatever he says, I listen to. I'm glad that he's in for the week because I'll obviously go to him more."

While much of the Kiwis side has centred on the return of star duo Kieran Foran and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Kangaroos captain Cameron Smith said halting the Kiwi pack is key.

The Kiwis also boast reigning co-Dally M winner Jason Taumalalo.

"We've got a big job on our hands to contain those guys because that's the key to those big games - forwards get momentum," Smiths aid.

"It allows Issac Luke, Foran, Shaun Johnson, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to come into the game and do their own thing."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Anderson scored 18 runs off 12 balls which included two sixes as Delhi defeated Gujarat Lions by seven wickets.

Watch: 'What a way to finish it!' Corey Anderson hits winning runs, slogging huge six for Delhi win

2
Marty Banks of the Highlanders kicks to touch

'I'm pretty happy with where I am' - unheralded Marty Banks humble after Highlanders heroics

00:30
3
The Kiwi heavyweight has issued a promise to those intending on illegally viewing his bout with Razvan Cojanu this weekend.

'If I catch you, you're going to be in trouble' - Joseph Parker's warning to illegal streamers

00:31
4
Kevin Gausman received his marching orders as the Baltimore Orioles took on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Watch: Ejected! Baseball pitcher hits batter with 123km/h slider - then catcher & manager go beast mode at umpire!

5
Matt Duffie of the Blues on his way to score a try. Super Rugby match, Blues v Bulls at QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 25 March 2017 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

'We've got to fight every week' - Blues face Waratahs to keep season alive in Sydney

01:58
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'

The royal looked relaxed as he attended a reception for members of the Order of Merit this morning.


16:17
The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

Exclusive with Lorde: Superstar opens up on NZ, her new album and 'being as true to myself as I can because I know I'm quite strange'

The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

01:55
Kiwis are being advised to think twice this winter before shelling out for pricey over-the-counter cold and flu remedies.

Got the sniffles or a cough? Why you might be wasting your money on many cold and flu remedies

Kiwis are being advised to think twice before shelling out for over-the-counter remedies.

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.

Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Parents back daycare teacher accused of assaulting pre-schoolers, one tells court claims are 'repugnant'

Lynn Abraham is charged with smacking and force-feeding children.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ