David Klemmer faces long stint on sidelines after fracturing wrist during NSW Origin loss

The NSW Blues' hopes of squaring the State of Origin series in Perth have taken a huge blow, with star prop David Klemmer ruled out for up to six weeks with a fractured wrist.

Klemmer suffered the injury during Origin I on Wednesday in Brisbane, where he was the standout NSW forward in the Suncorp Stadium clash.

He played the opening 51 minutes straight and didn't return during the second half, though there was no indication post-match of the injury's severity.

The Knights said on Friday that x-rays revealed Klemmer fractured a small bone in his hand.

According to local media, he also suffered ligament damage, and will visit a specialist in Sydney today to learn the full extent of his injury.

Regardless, Klemmer won't be available for the final two Origin games in Perth on June 23 and in Sydney on July 10.