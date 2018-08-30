David Fusitu'a 'smart enough and talented enough' to continue as Warriors' centre

Despite being one of the deadliest wingers in the NRL, Warriors flyer David Fusitu'a is facing a positional switch heading into the 2020 season, moved to the centres by coach Stephen Kearney.

Warriors winger David Fusitu'a scores a try against the Penrith Panthers. Source: Photosport

Fusitu'a, 25, has established himself as one of the best finishers in rugby league over the past two seasons, highlighted by finishing as the NRL's top try scorer in 2018, with 23 from 23 games. His career stats stand at 60 tries from 96 games, crossing over every 0.625 games.

What's more, his combination with fellow winger Ken Maumalo and captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck are widely regarded among the best back three in the NRL at present.

However, as the Warriors faced the Storm as a pre-season hitout in Palmerston North last weekend, Fusitu'a shifted to the right edge, swapping with Patrick Herbert in his side's 18-16 defeat.

Speaking to Stuff, coach Kearney indicated that Fusitu'a's shift infield won't be a one-time occurrence, likely to be seen again when the NRL begins next month.

"I think it's the best fit for David in terms of his playing capability and what he can bring to the table for the team," Kearney said.

"There's parts of defending and attacking as a centre that are different to the wing so it's going to be a gradual progression for him.

"But I think he's smart enough and talented enough to be able to get it."