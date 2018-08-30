David Fusitu'a named on extended bench for Warriors ahead of Souths clash

David Fusitu’a has been named on an extended bench for the Warriors, who have gone with an unchanged playing 17 for the clash with South Sydney.

David Fusitu’a. Source: Photosport

Stephen Kearney opted against changes in the playing 17 after his side beat the Cowboys 37-26 on Friday.

Fusitu’a replaces Hayze Perham on the extended bench, which also includes Agnatius Paasi, Chanel Harris-Tavita, and Isaiah Papali’i.

The Rabbitohs and Warriors sit 10 and 11th on the NRL ladder with 2-3 records ahead of Friday night’s clash at Bankwest Stadium.

Full team list:

1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C)

2 Patrick Herbert

3 Peta Hiku

4 Gerard Beale

5 Adam Pompey

6 Kodi Nikorima

7 Blake Green

8 Jamayne Taunoa-Brown

9 Wayde Egan

10 Lachlan Burr

11 Eliesa Katoa

12 Tohu Harris

13 Adam Blair

Interchange:

14 Karl Lawton

15 Poasa Faamausili

16 King Vuniyayawa

17 Jack Murchie

18 David Fusitu’a

20 Agnatius Paasi

21 Chanel Harris-Tavita