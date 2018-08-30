David Fusitu'a named on extended bench for Warriors ahead of Souths clash

David Fusitu’a has been named on an extended bench for the Warriors, who have gone with an unchanged playing 17 for the clash with South Sydney.
Stephen Kearney opted against changes in the playing 17 after his side beat the Cowboys 37-26 on Friday.
Fusitu’a replaces Hayze Perham on the extended bench, which also includes Agnatius Paasi, Chanel Harris-Tavita, and Isaiah Papali’i.
The Rabbitohs and Warriors sit 10 and 11th on the NRL ladder with 2-3 records ahead of Friday night’s clash at Bankwest Stadium.
Full team list:
1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C)
2 Patrick Herbert
3 Peta Hiku
4 Gerard Beale
5 Adam Pompey
6 Kodi Nikorima
7 Blake Green
8 Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
9 Wayde Egan
10 Lachlan Burr
11 Eliesa Katoa
12 Tohu Harris
13 Adam Blair
Interchange:
14 Karl Lawton
15 Poasa Faamausili
16 King Vuniyayawa
17 Jack Murchie
18 David Fusitu’a
20 Agnatius Paasi
21 Chanel Harris-Tavita
22 Isaiah Papali’i