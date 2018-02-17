 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


David Fusitu'a flies over to score in Warriors' gutsy pre-season win over Storm

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Warriors have started 2018 brightly, coming from behind to claim a 20-14 pre-season victory over the Melbourne Storm in Rotorua.

The winger's athletic finish helped earn a staunch 20-14 win to start the year.
Source: SKY

Things started poorly for the home side, with Melbourne opening the scoring after just three minutes through rookie winger Matt Sopa-Lawler.

The Warriors' woes were added to just two minutes later, with new signing Agnatius Paasi forced off the field with what appeared to be a lower leg injury.

However, rather than fold under pressure, the young and inexperienced Warriors side were the next to cross over, as centre Solomone Kata getting his side on the board.

David Fusitu'a would then go over in the corner to put the Warriors into the lead, with skipper Mason Lino adding the extras to finish the first half 10-4 ahead.

The Warriors made a bright start to the second half, with Ligi Sao capitalising on a clever kick in behind from Lino just five minutes into the second spell.

Melbourne hit back through hooker Harry Grant, scoring under the posts to keep the Storm in the contest.

The Warriors responded in style though, as Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad set up Lewis Soosemea for a try in the final quarter.

The Storm would have the final say however, as Ryan Papenhuyzen scored a stunning solo try, however it was the Warriors who would hold on for a tough win going into the new NRL season.

Related

Warriors

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Robbie Manson (Wairau RC) NZ Mens single scull racing the qualification heat at WCIII on the Rotsee, Lucerne, Switzerland, Friday 7th July 2017 © Copyright Steve McArthur / www.photosport.nz

Robbie Manson obliterates Mahe Drysdale to claim national rowing champs gold

00:13
2
The winger's athletic finish helped earn a staunch 20-14 win to start the year.

David Fusitu'a flies over to score in Warriors' gutsy pre-season win over Storm

00:15
3
Canada's captain Rachel Homan played within the rules, but it didn't stop fans questioning her decision.

Curling controversy! Canadian team labelled unsportsmanlike after using bizarre 'burned rock' rule during tight Winter Olympics match

00:51
4
The former rowing champion will compete on the Gold Coast as a cyclist.

'I never thought I'd make it' – Hamish Bond blown away by Commonwealth Games selection

00:15
5
One lucky man at Eden Park secured a stunning catch during the Black Caps T20 match against Australia.

NZ fan's priceless reaction after securing $50k Catch a Million screamer

00:38
Crowds of gathered in Mexico City as the ground shook from the magnitude 7.2 quake.

Powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake causes people to flee buildings, fill streets in Mexico City

The quake shook south and central Mexico today, five months after a deadly tremor.

Broadcaster Toni Street announces she'll be a mum for a third time - this time through surrogacy.

'I was grieving the fact that I couldn't have a third baby' -Toni Street opens up about long road to surrogacy

Street couldn't go through the pregnancy herself after realising she may not be around for her daughters.

02:24
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Kiwis told to prepare for incoming Cyclone Gita

Weather forecasters still can't say how much of a lashing Cyclone Gita will give New Zealand.

00:41
Designer Rubio's “pet couturier” line is about raising awareness and advocacy for animal rescue, pet adoption and pet population control.

Glammed-up pooches on parade at New York Fashion Show

Designer Rubio's “pet couturier” line is about raising awareness and advocacy for animal rescue, pet adoption and pet population control.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn speaks to The Associated Press at his office in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Prime Minister since 2012.)

Ethiopia declares second state of emergency after hundreds of deaths, two years of protests

Ethiopia's Prime Minister since 2012, Desalegn, resigned yesterday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 