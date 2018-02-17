David Fusitu'a flies over to score in Warriors' gutsy pre-season win over Storm

The Warriors have started 2018 brightly, coming from behind to claim a 20-14 pre-season victory over the Melbourne Storm in Rotorua.

Things started poorly for the home side, with Melbourne opening the scoring after just three minutes through rookie winger Matt Sopa-Lawler.

The Warriors' woes were added to just two minutes later, with new signing Agnatius Paasi forced off the field with what appeared to be a lower leg injury.

However, rather than fold under pressure, the young and inexperienced Warriors side were the next to cross over, as centre Solomone Kata getting his side on the board.

David Fusitu'a would then go over in the corner to put the Warriors into the lead, with skipper Mason Lino adding the extras to finish the first half 10-4 ahead.

The Warriors made a bright start to the second half, with Ligi Sao capitalising on a clever kick in behind from Lino just five minutes into the second spell.

Melbourne hit back through hooker Harry Grant, scoring under the posts to keep the Storm in the contest.

The Warriors responded in style though, as Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad set up Lewis Soosemea for a try in the final quarter.