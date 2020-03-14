David Fifita bamboozles Valentine Holmes en route to scoring stunning solo try in Broncos win over Cowboys

David Fifita has trampled North Queensland's big night at their new Townsville home, leading Brisbane to an emphatic 28-21 NRL opening-round win.

The 20-year-old defied his 113kg frame to skip through a Coen Hess tackle, sprint 70m and wickedly sidestepping to leave Valentine Holmes clutching at air for a sensational solo try.

His stunning 57th-minute effort broke open the contest, before the Cowboys scored two late tries and had another disallowed to ensure another tight Queensland derby in front of 22,459 fans.

Those supporters were relieved to even be there after the government's coronavirus advice allowed the gates to stay open for the first game at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

But the hosts could not deliver against a depleted Brisbane outfit, the win coming despite Wednesday's season-ending knee injury to Jack Bird and the unavailability of Alex Glenn (hamstring), Matt Lodge (knee) and Joe Ofahengaue (stood down).

"I don't think too many people thought we'd win to be fair and probably rightly so," Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold said of a win he rates among his best with Brisbane.

"Missing some experienced leaders and a horrendous injury to Jack, but guys were really calm and composed ... it just had a good feel to it."

Brodie Croft played a calming hand at No.7 while Jamayne Isaako was terrific in Bird's absence, Jake Turpin was a threat and Payne Haas cancelled out Jason Taumalolo's best efforts as the Broncos bust 45 tackles to the host's 20.

Isaako scored himself to blow out the lead, before tries to Gavin Cooper and Ben Hampton got the Cowboys within seven points in the final five minutes.

Mitch Dunn's desperate effort was overruled with a minute on the clock to ensure Brisbane a fifth win from their last six clashes with their Queensland rivals.

"Our starts to both halves weren't good enough ... we need to start like that and not let the scoreboard effect our effort," Cowboys coach Paul Green said.

"Too many missed tackles in particular and I think how we ended our sets needed to be better."

Earlier Turpin had dummied and walked over for the game's first try after the markers both rushed off the line, before Holmes scored his first in Cowboys colours.