Darren Lockyer down to final chance of becoming Immortal after second-straight snubbing

Darren Lockyer is likely to get one last and best chance to become a rugby league Immortal after the latest induction became a choice between him and Mal Meninga.



Lockyer was beaten for Immortal status for a second time when Norm Provan and Meninga were inducted on Wednesday night from the shortlisted post-World War II players, having previously lost out to Andrew Johns in 2012.



Under NRL rules, players can only be shortlisted and not chosen three times before their candidacy is ruled out for good.



Lockyer's last chance could come in 2022 under the NRL's new guidelines set earlier this year, and Heads indicated the panel believed Lockyer would be a better chance next time.



"I think it was going to be Mal and Locky in the mix," Heads said of Wednesday's night induction.



"The feeling was perhaps that Locky's time will come.



"There was really strong support on the committee for Mal. And fairly powerful words said by players who had a lot to do with him. They spoke in favour of Mal."



The 2022 inductions selection shapes as an interesting one.



Unless changed before then, the NRL's guidelines set out that a minimum of one and maximum of two players are to be inducted every four years.



Players must also be retired for at least five years before they can be considered for the game's Hall of Fame, from which the Immortals are now drawn.



It means that neither Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston or Billy Slater will be eligible to be upgraded to Immortal status until after the next consideration.



Lockyer is by far the most distinguished eligible player of this century not named an Immortal, after he played 355 games for Brisbane, 36 State of Origins for Queensland and a record 59 Tests for Australia in a storied 16-year career.



The other overlooked members of this year's shortlist - Ron Coote, Ken Irvine, Brian Bevan and Duncan Hall - could also be considered again.

