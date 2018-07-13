Darren Lockyer admits a better system should be introduced for Origin's best player award

 

Selector Darren Lockyer admits a better system should be introduced for the Wally Lewis Medal after the controversy surrounding Billy Slater's selection as player of the State of Origin series.

Billy Slater in space during the Holden State of Origin, Game 2. New South Wales Blues v Queensland Maroons , ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 24th June 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Billy Slater was named man of the series despite playing only two games on a losing side.

Source: Photosport

Lockyer was one of the three national selectors - alongside Mal Meninga and Laurie Daley - who made Slater the first winner of the medal from a losing team despite him playing just two of the three matches.

Under the current system, each selector voted on a 4-3-2-1 system after each game, with the points combined to decide the series MVP.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg has already declared the system will be reviewed, though he reminded critics it was the first time it had created such a drama.

But Lockyer accepted change should be made.

"Obviously it can be done better," Lockyer told Nine's Sunday Footy Show.

"I think there will be changes made that will get a better outcome.

"I think the points system works for a man of the match. The highest points- scorer gets the man of the match.

"Then you have to step aside from Game III and then look at the series overall and between the three of us decide who has been the most influential and the best player across the series."

Slater's award overshadowed the Queenslander's farewell from representative football.

It's also dominated discussion after the match won by Queensland after NSW had already wrapped up the series by winning the first two games.

Regardless of the system, Blues coach Brad Fittler still couldn't understand how Slater won the award as convincingly as Lockyer previously claimed.

"I couldn't understand why Billy was so far ahead considering Billy is an attacking player and what he does for a team is create numbers," Fittler said.

"In the second game they had the opportunity with 12 players down in the last 10 minutes to win the game.

"That's what Billy does. Billy should've taken control there to be the best player and be that far ahead on points.

"That's why I couldn't understand. (James) Tedesco, (Damien) Cook, maybe Tom Trbojevic James Maloney all had really persuading roles in the games."

Fellow great Peter Sterling said any points system should be scrapped, and instead called for selectors to meet after Games II and III to decide the winner.

"You get together after Game II and you have a discussion as to who the people are and you come up with names out of the first two matches who are the most influential," Sterling said.

"After Game III you get together late in that game and you put up names added to what you saw after two matches and you come up with a continuation of their influence."

