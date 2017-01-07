'Darius is a great leader' - Fullback Boyd in line to become new Broncos captain

Captaincy doesn't come naturally to Darius Boyd.



But the quietly spoken Brisbane fullback believes he is finally ready to find his voice as Broncos skipper.



Wayne Bennett is not expected to announce who will replace retired captain Corey Parker until before next month's Auckland Nines.



Boyd is considered the favourite to be the next skipper - a prospect that would have amused him when he first lobbed at Red Hill in 2006.



"I would have thought you were dreaming," Boyd told Broncos TV.



But Boyd believes he is ready to step up after his "most complete season" in which he made the No.1 jersey his own for Queensland and Australia.



Boyd has already been endorsed by the likes of ex-skipper Allan Langer as the man to take over the Brisbane reins.



"It is something that does not come naturally to me, to be a leader," Boyd said.



"But in saying that it has been nice to have my name thrown around amongst some great players by great past captains.



"As a young boy I just wanted to play one game for the Broncos.



"So to even be in this position is amazing to me."



Boyd has led by example since returning to the Broncos in 2015 after seven years away with the Dragons and Newcastle.



He is on the Broncos captaincy short list with former skipper Sam Thaiday and hooker Andrew McCullough.



"We've got a lot of guys here who are leaders but leaders in their own way," Boyd said.



"Some are more vocal, others lead by example, others take you aside and have a quiet word.



"There are different ways. It depends on what Wayne wants I guess.



"(But) if I got the captaincy I would have to pinch myself."



Boyd already has Broncos backrower Matt Gillett's vote.



"He (Boyd) has come a long way," said Gillett.

