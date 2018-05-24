 

Darius Boyd wouldn't follow Wayne Bennett if Broncos coach leaves Brisbane

AAP

If Wayne Bennett leaves Brisbane, for the first time in his NRL career Darius Boyd won't follow.

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett and captain Darius Boyd.

Source: Photosport

Broncos captain Boyd said he would see out his contract at the club which expires at the end of 2021 - even if Bennett was shown the door by Brisbane.

Since Bennett handed him his 2006 debut, Boyd - now 30 - has never played under any other NRL coach after following his beloved mentor to a different club three times.

But move No.4 has been ruled out by Boyd despite speculation linking off contract Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy with the Brisbane job.

Seven-time premiership winner Bennett's future is in the air after Brisbane CEO Paul White confirmed he had spoken to Bellamy about a move north in 2020.

Bennett, 68, is off contract next year.

Asked if he would stay if Bennett left, Boyd told Fox Sports' NRL Tonight: "Yeah, I'm almost done (career-wise) anyway.

"I love the Broncos and I'll definitely be staying."

Boyd denied he had a "Bennett clause" in his contract that let him again follow the coach and vowed to finish his career at Brisbane where it all started 12 years ago.

"Brisbane has always been my favourite club and the club I always followed, since I was six years old," Boyd said.

"I never wanted to leave in the first place but an opportunity presented itself for a number of reasons to go with Wayne and I'm very grateful for the experience I've had to be with Wayne all these years.

"I hope he doesn't go because it would be sad to part ways with him."

Boyd followed Bennett to St George Illawarra from 2009-2011 - winning the 2010 Clive Churchill Medal and NRL title in 2010 - then to Newcastle (2012-14) before returning to Brisbane in 2015.

But Boyd said he would have no problem with playing for an NRL coach other than Bennett.

"Of course. I've been coached by a lot of other coaches in the rep arena but obviously not at club level," he said.

"I've been lucky enough to work with Kevvie Wallters, Ricky Stuart and Mal Meninga and I've really enjoyed my time under those guys."

White told media on Wednesday Bennett would coach the Broncos in 2019 but gave no other guarantees as they sweat on Bellamy.

