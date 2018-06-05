Dane Gagai cleared for State of Origin opener, despite dislocated finger

It is not quite Trevor Gillmeister rising from a hospital bed but Dane Gagai is set to add another chapter to Maroons folklore by playing tonight's State of Origin opener in Melbourne with a serious finger injury.

Dane Gagai beats Jarryd Hayne to score. Source: Photosport

X-rays last night have cleared Gagai of a fracture, all but giving the star winger the green light to play game one just hours after suffering what was believed to be a compound dislocation at the Maroons' MCG training session.



Gillmeister set the bar for the Maroons when he rose from his hospital bed where he had been treated for a life threatening blood infection to skipper Queensland to a game three win, capping a series whitewash in 1995.



While Gagai's condition isn't as serious, the South Sydney star is set to provide a depleted Maroons just as much motivation by braving his gruesome injury and run out in Origin I.



Queensland appeared in disarray as they began life without retired greats Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk after veteran fullback Billy Slater's shock withdrawal on Monday with a hamstring injury.



But a brave Gagai's determination to play looks set to provide the Maroons the shot in the arm they needed before tangling with bookies favourites NSW.



Queensland coach Kevin Walters claimed before Gagai had X-rays that they would have to "cut his arm off" to stop him from running out on Wednesday.



"Even if they find something it will be pretty hard to stop Dane from playing. We might have to cut his hand off or something to stop him," Walters said.



"He didn't go to those extremes but he did say 'I won't be missing this game regardless' so he will be playing."



Walters confirmed Michael Morgan would play at fullback for Slater with Anthony Milford taking the North Queensland star's spot on the bench.



Newcastle's 20 year-old Kalyn Ponga was officially on standby for Gagai but Walters admitted he had not even contemplated the South Sydney star pulling out.



In some welcome good news, Walters gave the all clear to their other injury concerns, halfback Ben Hunt (thigh) and lock Josh McGuire (ankle).



Brisbane's Milford and Knights young gun Ponga flew into Maroons camp on Monday night as cover after Slater's withdrawal.



Milford will feature on the bench after playing his sole Origin last year in the halves.



Ponga, who has played just 22 NRL games, was a chance to make his Origin debut at fullback before Walters opted for North Queensland's Morgan who will play his 10th game for the Maroons.



"I think it would be putting a lot of pressure on him (Ponga) at this level to play with a limited preparation and Morgs has been our Mr Fixit for a few years," Walters said.

