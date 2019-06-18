'Is that that dancing guy?' Manu Vatuvei teased by former Mate Ma'a Tonga teammate Andrew Fifita

It appears former Warriors and Tongan star Manu Vatuvei hasn't lost his sense of humour with his former Mate Ma'a Tonga teamates, as they reunited at a gym in Auckland today.

Sharks front rower Andrew Fifita recorded the 33-year-old as he was exercising on the chest press machine.

"Oh big weight, big weights by the movie star," said Fifita.

"Is that that dancing guy [Vatuvei]? Oh that is how you win boys. You want to win? That is the five kilo."

Vatuvei had taken out TV3's Dancing with the Stars reality show competition on Sunday.

The last time the former winger played for Tonga was during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.