Dancing Andrew Fifita videobombs Tonga teammates post-match interview

Tonga fullback Will Hopoate could only laugh when his post-match interview was interrupted by a dancing Andrew Fifita after Saturday's history-making 16-12 victory over the Kangaroos at Eden Park.

As Tonga faced Australia for just the second time in a Test match, the Pacific nation picked up yet another famous international victory, holding on in front of a raucous crowd.

As TVNZ 1 programme Tagata Pasifika went into the Tonga sheds after the win, Hopoate's media session came to an abrupt halt.

As the approaching music grew louder and louder, Andrew Fifita and Ben Murdoch-Masalia danced their way through the shot, carrying beers and a boom box blaring with tunes.

Hopoate was then left trying, and failing, to regather himself to finish his interview.

Will Hopoate could only laugh at Fifita's antics after Saturday's win over Australia. Source: Tagata Pasifika
