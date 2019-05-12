Damien Cook leads in-form Rabbitohs to convincing win over Cowboys

NSW hooker Damien Cook has warmed up for State of Origin by inspiring South Sydney's 32-16 NRL Magic Round win over North Queensland in Brisbane.



But a head knock cut short Cowboys hooker Jake Granville's Queensland audition in an injury-hit round-nine clash in front of 34,564 fans at Suncorp Stadium.



If Granville does get picked for next month's Origin opener in Brisbane, he was given a glimpse of what to expect on Sunday thanks to Cook's heroics.



And it seems the Maroons better brace themselves.



Cook set up three tries and scored in the 50th minute as the Rabbitohs (8-1) rumbled to their fifth-straight win despite losing veteran back-rower John Sutton (ribs) and centre Kyle Turner (concussion).



Granville was keen to impress Queensland coach Kevin Walters with the Maroons' No.9 jersey up for grabs, due to injuries to Andrew McCullough and Jake Friend.



He made an immediate impact when injected off the bench midway through the first half, helping North Queensland cut Souths' early 18-0 lead to 18-10 by half-time with Justin O'Neill nabbing a double.



However Granville had to be helped from the ground in the 52nd minute when he came off second best in a tackle.



The Cowboys still went down swinging with Tom Opacic's 73rd-minute try ensuring some anxious moments for the Rabbitohs.



"I am a bit confused. I am not sure whether I am happy with what they did or unhappy," Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett said.



"After halftime we were pretty poor. After leading 18-0 we still found ourselves under pressure (in second half).



"Wins are great but you know you are not far off (a loss) if you don't sort stuff out."



But the Cowboys never really recovered from Cook's opening blitz.



"He's a very good player, took his opportunities. We didn't handle him well," Cowboys coach Paul Green said.



South Sydney jumped out to 18-0 after just 23 minutes, with Cook setting up skipper Sam Burgess (11th minute), Cameron Murray (20th) and Turner (23rd).



It already took Cook's season try-assist tally to 12 after having a total of 10 in 2018.



NSW hopeful Cody Walker also put his hand up before Origin, jinking between five defenders to score in the 45th minute.



The Rabbitohs' pivot extended his season try tally to 10 along with 10 try assists.



"He played with a dinner suit on in the first half but he did well and showed what he can do with that try in the second half," Bennett said.



"He didn't have to get too committed in the first half, Cook was running the show but then we got sloppy and careless."



North Queensland have slumped to a 3-6 record.

