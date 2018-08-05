 

Daly Cherry-Evans' field goal sees Manly pinch golden point thriller against Sharks

AAP
Manly have put a huge dent in Cronulla's top-four hopes with a 33-32 golden- point NRL win over the Sharks at Southern Cross Group Stadium.

A field goal to captain Daly Cherry-Evans two minutes into extra time secured the embattled Sea Eagles two priceless competition points and edged them away from the wooden-spoon zone.

Cronulla led by six points before a Joel Thompson converted try five minutes from the final siren sent the points-fest into overtime.

Fielding their strongest side of the season, the Sharks will lament failing to put the lowly Eagles to the sword and missing the chance to join St George Illawarra in equal fourth spot with four rounds remaining before the finals.

The match, which featured 23 penalties, was not without controversy, with referee Henry Perenara booed off after riling Cronulla fans - and Sharks captain Paul Gallen - during a wild first half punctuated by numerous stoppages.

Perenara twice denied Cronulla tries because of obstruction and sent Test prop Aaron Woods to the sin bin for repeated infringements against the Sharks.

The pocket ref also had his double-movement decision against Dylan Walker overturned as Manly recovered from a soft start to lead 20-18 at the break.

But the Eagles could well have been further in front had they chosen to go for the knockout blow rather than take two points when the Sharks were down to 12 men and desperately defending their line.

The home side took full advantage of the let-off to regroup before powerhouse centre Jesse Ramien carried three defenders over the line for a coach-killer try three seconds before halftime.

A Manly win looked most unlikely when star fullback Valentine Holmes sliced open the Sea Eagles' defence in the fourth minute to collect his 18th try of the season to join Gallen as Cronulla's equal-sixth top try-scorer.

But it took until the hour mark, when Moylan stepped his way over, for the Sharks to regain the lead they relinquished midway through the first half.

But the job was anything but done, with Cherry-Evans having the final say, prompting celebration from the besieged Trent Barrett in the Manly coaches' box.

The Sea Eagles claimed a dramatic 33-32 win over Cronulla.
Super League throw NRL referee Matt Cecchin a career lifeline

AAP
Super League officials insist Australian referee Matt Cecchin would be a welcome addition to the English competition.

Cecchin, who will referee his 300th first grade game today, announced this week he planned to leave the NRL after almost two decades.

The 44-year-old said he had been a constant target of abuse from fans and his family had received death threats.

But he left the door ajar for a move to England and, according to Australian reports, would be highly sought-after because of his experience.

"Matt is clearly a top-quality referee and, if he wants to referee in our competition - and that improves the refereeing standard in our competition - then we would absolutely welcome and embrace it," Super League chief executive Robert Elstone told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"With those credentials, we'd be looking to give Matt that opportunity.

"He is someone we would very naturally support and embrace. It would be great."

Cecchin will become the seventh official to referee 300 NRL games when he takes control of the Penrith-Canberra clash this afternoon.

Aside from two NRL grand finals and four State of Origin games during a decorated career, Cecchin has also refereed a Super League fixture.

He was in charge of the Wigan-Hull FC clash when they met in Australia at the start of the season.

NRL referee Matt Cecchin.
NRL referee Matt Cecchin.
AAP
The Warriors are set to be without front-rower Sam Lisone for the next fortnight after he was charged by the NRL match review committee for a raised forearm.

Lisone can accept a two-match ban after being cited for dangerous contact for an incident on Tariq Sims late in his side's win over St George Illawarra in Wollongong yesterday.

Lisone appeared to collect the NSW Origin back-rower with a raised forearm and is set for a stint on the sidelines unless he successfully fights the charge.

He was hit hard by the committee because of his poor record, which includes three similar offences during the past two years.

He's set to miss the Warriors' home clash with Newcastle on Friday and match with Canterbury the following week.

Should he take his case to the judiciary, he risks being suspended for three weeks because of carryover points.

His Warriors teammate Bunty Afoa is also set to miss the Knights game after he was charged with dangerous contact.

Sam Lisone.
Warriors prop Sam Lisone in action against the Canberra Raiders during an NRL match at GIO Stadium.
