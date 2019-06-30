Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scores first Bulldogs try to upset Sharks

Canterbury have shaken off the loss of playmaker Kieran Foran to break a four- game NRL losing streak with a thrilling 14-12 upset of a woeful Cronulla at ANZ Stadium.



The Sharks looked set to run over the top of the Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon but Dean Pay's last-placed side showed plenty of courage while Cronulla repeatedly shot themselves in the foot.



Cronulla looked set to steal it when Jack Williams picked up a loose grubber and raced 80-metres before being cut down by Reimis Smith five metres from the line.



The Sharks then threw away possession with Chad Townsend rolling in an ill- advised kick into the in-goal.



John Morris' side had a chance to join a logjam of teams on 18 points inside the bottom half of the the eight, but were once again made to pay for their awful start.



After allowing Canberra to get out to a 20-0 lead in their previous loss, the Sharks once again emerged from the sheds half asleep and found themselves 14-0 down.



But like clockwork, they came steaming back into the contest, scoring the next three tries.



Sosaia Feki's four-pointer in the right corner looked far too easy before Briton Nikora was stripped close to the line by Corey Harawira-Naera and Shaun Johnson dived on the ball to make it 14-8 at the break.



Josh Dugan's try eight minutes after the resumption reduced the deficit to two but they imploded in the final 30 minutes, committing a series of costly errors.



After Foran set up the Bulldogs' opening two tries, he left the field at the 25-minute mark with a hamstring injury and he did not return, continuing his horror run with setbacks.



He missed five weeks earlier in the season with an ankle injury after being restricted to just 12 games in his first season with the Bulldogs due to toe and wrist problems.



Fijian Test playmaker Brandon Wakeham, who was a late inclusion on the bench for back-rower Rhyse Martin, stepped in to guide the Bulldogs to victory by standing in for Foran.

