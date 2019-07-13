TODAY |

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak joining Warriors immediately on long-term deal - report

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwis captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is reportedly joining the Warriors immediately on a three-and-a-half year contract after being released by the Bulldogs.

Kiwis captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak in action for the Bulldogs. Source: Getty

Stuff reports a deal has been struck to bring Watene-Zelezniak to the Kiwi NRL club immediately. The deal would see him through to the end of the 2024 season.

It’s understood Watene-Zelezniak, who has been playing fullback for Canterbury, is happy to shift from the No.1 jersey to the wing for prodigy Reece Walsh to remain in the role.

Watene-Zelezniak’s arrival is a big boost for the club, not only in talent but also leadership with current captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck leaving at the end of the season to chase his All Blacks dream in rugby union.

Stuff reports the 25-year-old is expected to play his first Warriors game on July 2 when the team plays the Dragons.

Watene-Zelezniak moved to Australia when he was five after being born in Hamilton but has always remained strongly connected to his Kiwi roots, partly thanks to his great-grandfather Steve Watene, who was the first Māori to captain the Kiwis.

