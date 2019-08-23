TODAY |

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak flattened by bone-crunching hit in Bulldogs' win over Eels

AAP
More From
League
NRL

While it remains wildly unlikely, Canterbury's NRL top eight hopes remarkably remain alive following their spirited 12-6 upset of Parramatta.

Dean Pay's men on Thursday night showed their rebuild has come a long way over the last few months as they provisionally moved to two points behind eight- placed Cronulla.

Should the Dogs win their final two games against North Queensland and Brisbane, and 11 other results run their way, by way of a minor miracle they would find themselves in the finals.

They are now $51 with bookmakers to make the top eight.

Regardless of their eventual fate, it has been a remarkable turnaround for a side which has had the wooden spoon dangling over their heads most of the year and were in last spot up until round 15.

Since State of Origin, they have won six of eight - with all of those victories coming against sides who were in the top eight at the time.

"When we came back from the break, we spoke about wanting to finish off the season the best way we possibly can," Bulldogs coach Dean Pay said.

"We spoke about putting a lot of energy into our defence. Over the last six or seven weeks, that's what's kept us in games and given us the opportunity to win games."

Pay described Thursday's spiteful win over the Eels - regarded by many as one of the games of the season - as the best victory he'd been involved in since taking over in 2018.

They got home thanks to a Nick Meaney penalty try with 10 minutes remaining after Mitchell Moses lashed out with his boot in an attempt to stop the Bulldogs winger from scoring.

After out-lasting the Eels, the Bulldogs could rightly be considered one of the form teams of the competition.

Kieran Foran continues his remarkable resurgence and looks injury free for the first time in a long time, Dylan Napa had arguably his best game in several years with 166 metres, Josh Jackson was his usual tireless self while Will Hopoate was brilliant running for a game-high 205 metres.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak was in the trenches, taking a hit from Eels enforcer Maika Sevo in the first half before needing treatment in the second 40 for a late hit by Nathan Brown.

Their only losses in the last two months have come against Brisbane and the Sydney Roosters.

While Pay refuses to put a timeline on when he expects the proud club to be back in the finals, he said he felt like they had turned a corner.

"They care about one another and they're building a lot of team spirit," Pay said.

"We want to be a top four team and however long that takes it takes.

"Once we get there we want to be a consistent top four footy team. We need to get a lot of things in place. It's not going to happen overnight but over the last month things are starting to turn for us."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwis captain somehow got up from this hit by Maiko Sevo in the 12-6 win. Source: SKY
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:34
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
2
Sonny Bill Williams and Frank Bunce.
Frank Bunce says he wouldn’t pick SBW, Crotty in All Blacks squad - 'I don't think they're gonna win us a World Cup'
3
The All Blacks star said he was looking forward to getting back on the field for Auckland against Bay of Plenty.
Rieko Ioane says people have read too much into him being dropped from All Blacks
4
New Zealand's Caleb Clarke. Day 1, HSBC New Zealand Rugby Sevens, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 3 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz
Four young Super Rugby stars cleared to chase Olympic dreams with All Blacks Sevens
5
Kodi Nikorima. Vodafone Warriors v Canberra Raiders. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 2 August 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Kodi Nikorima responds to Warriors boss' spray for lack of effort - 'He can have a word to us'
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Warriors winger David Fusitu'a scores a try against the Penrith Panthers. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Penrith Panthers. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 24 August 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Fusitu'a, Luke, Herbert return for Warriors against Sharks

Cowboys prop Matt Scott hospitalised after suffering a stroke
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck reacts after the Maika Sivo try. Parramatta Eels v Vodafone Warriors. NRL Rugby League. Bankwest Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 27th July 2019. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

'No justification for players who don't put in' - Warriors boss slams side facing NRL exit
Stephen Kearney, coach of the NZ Warriors, Rabbitohs v Vodafone Warriors, NRL rugby league premiership. Optus Stadium, Perth, Western Australia. 10 March 2018. Copyright Image: Daniel Carson / www.photosport.nz

'It's not Stephen Kearney's fault - Warriors CEO sticks up for under fire coach