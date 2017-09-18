 

'Dad had tears in his eyes' - Tui Lolohea determined to make Tonga proud at league world cup

Source:

1 NEWS

Former Warrior Tuimoala Lolohea said playing for his father's home nation of Tonga at next month's Rugby League World Cup is not for money, but pride.

The 22-year-old Wests Tigers half is in the country promoting the upcoming tournament.
Source: 1 NEWS

Lolohea, 22, now playing for the Wests Tigers in the NRL admitted his father became emotional when he broke the news to him that he will be wearing the red jersey.

"Dad had tears in his eyes when I was telling him about how keen I was to play for Tonga this World Cup," said Lolohea.

Lolohea said crossing the Tasman was the best thing he could have done for his NRL career.
Source: 1 NEWS

"He can't wait for me to play and represent my family by wearing that jersey."

Lolohea had a mixed 2017 season, only playing a handful of first grade games for the Warriors, but since moving to Sydney the young half has seen his fortunes improve.

"I'm really passionate about this little country.

"We're not the richest country and we are probably on the struggle side of life, but a lot of the boys that play for this team, we're not chasing money."

The Tigers' new five-eighth got his revenge against the side that let him go earlier this year.
Source: SKY

Despite having played for the Kiwis Lolohea said he wants make his family and passionate Tongan fans proud.

"We are playing for the pride of our country, for the jersey we wear and the people back home."

The Rugby League World Cup begins on October 27.

