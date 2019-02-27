Cronulla Sharks star Josh Dugan credits rehab for new outlook on life

A contrite Josh Dugan has apologised for his twin indiscretions which overshadowed his 2018 NRL season but is determined to turn over a new leaf after an off-season shoulder reconstruction.

Dugan has endured an emotional rollercoaster since bearing his soul to the world in a tearful interview during last year's final series.

The former NSW centre argued that the work he does in the community often overshadows his bad boy reputation and misdemeanours - words he still stand by.

The 28-year-old says he's rarely given a fair chance owing to his history but points out he works hard off the field to better his community.

He is doing a diploma in counselling - a career he hopes to pursue post-football - works with the Make Bullying History Foundation and is hoping to become an ambassador for the NRL's State of Mind program.

But he also admits he did the wrong thing when he last year made headlines when asked to leave the Cronulla RSL for swearing.

While he doesn't deny the story, he says he apologised and immediately complied with a request to leave.

He also says he regrets making comments on a podcast in which he made derogatory comments about a Sydney journalist.

"I don't feel like letting a swear word slip and being asked to leave, and leaving, was newspaper-worthy to be honest," Dugan said.

"It is what it is and I accepted responsibility. I apologised straight away after I swore and then I left.

"Then the podcast, that was silly on my part. If I had my time over I would have avoided that questioning and that line of conversation.

"I'm a big believer that you make a mistake and you learn from it. It does make you a better person."

Dugan broke down in tears in September last year when he detailed his fight to reform his image ever since he was sacked by Canberra back in 2013.

He did not play again in the Sharks' final two games of the season against Penrith and Melbourne due to a dislocated shoulder he suffered the week prior against the Sydney Roosters.

Dugan revealed he underwent a full reconstruction after he pulled all the ligaments from the front of his shoulder and chipped the bone.

He will make his return in the Sharks' trial against Newcastle on Saturday.

"It was frustrating to say the least, the whole of last year," Dugan said.

"It just felt like I couldn't get into a groove and any time I started playing good footy, I'd fall back in a whole or an injury would pop up.