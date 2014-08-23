TODAY |

Cronulla Sharks to play under reduced salary cap

AAP
Topics
League
NRL

Cronulla will be forced to play $350,000 [NZD $364,530] under the salary cap for the next two seasons after the NRL discovered orchestrated attempts to breach the game's rules.

The league announced their findings into the Sharks' salary cap saga on Friday, confirming they had found more breaches than Cronulla had originally self- reported.

Included in those was the establishment of a separate company by an ex-Cronulla board member in 2017 that procured illegal third-party agreements and promises for players.

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Sharks players and any staff members proved to be involved are no longer at the club.

According to the NRL's findings, breaches at Cronulla began in 2013 but only ramped up when the company was set up two years ago.

The NRL found breaches were existent in Cronulla's premiership-winning year of 2016 but, as the club were playing under the salary cap in payments disclosed to the NRL, those promises did not take them above the league's limit.

As such, the club's maiden title was never under threat.

However it means the club will be forced to play with a $353,500 [NZD $368,175] penalty on their cap for the next two years, meaning they will have to offload at least one player before the start of the season.

The club was also fined $750,000 [NZD $781,113] for the breach, but $500,000 [NZD $520,742] of that has been suspended because new chief executive Barry Russell self-reported any breaches he uncovered last year.

"We have no plans to appeal, (and) will deal with the consequences of the fines and punishments," Russell said.

(We) take the positive in that we can now move ahead into the new season and into the future with these matters behind us.

"We now have best governance practices, have learned some hard lessons during this process and I'm confident the systems we have in place will ensure this doesn't happen again."

Meanwhile the club's $800,000 [NZD $833,187] fine for communicating with coach Shane Flanagan during his 2014 ban from the peptides scandal was reduced to $500,000 [$NZD $520,742].

Flanagan's return to the game also appears difficult, after his deregistration was upheld.

The NRL said they would consider any application for him to be employed by a club in the future, but it will not be approved in the short term.

Paul Gallen of the Sharks Source: Getty
Topics
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
It may have been recorded as a basic caught-and-bowled, but Katey Martin's wicket was anything but.
Watch as Kiwi cricketer dismissed in utterly bizarre fashion
2
Hurricanes' Beauden Barrett during the Round 9 Super Rugby match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington. 23rd April 2016. Copyright Photo.: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz
Super Rugby Round 3 Picks: All Blacks-depleted NZ teams to be challenged at home and afar by in-form overseas rivals
3
The assistant coach gave nothing away about the star's 2019 introduction.
LIVE: Hurricanes welcome back All Blacks stars for Brumbies clash
4
Motorcross.
'An absolutely beautiful young person' - motorcross community mourns death of teen who died from injuries in event
5
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 06: Shaun Johnson poses during a Cronulla Sharks NRL media opportunity at Sharks Leagues Club on December 06, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
Cronulla Sharks ready to let Shaun Johnson off the leash
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:23
Dugan admitted to seeking professional help in the off-season for his mental health.

Cronulla Sharks star Josh Dugan credits rehab for new outlook on life
George Williams of England. England v France during the Rugby League World Cup match from NIB Stadium, Perth, Western Australia. Rugby League World Cup 2017. 12th November 2017. Copyright Image: Daniel Carson / www.photosport.nz

Warriors engaged in battle with five other NRL clubs to sign England half - report
Kalyn Ponga and Billy Slater

'He is a fair lump of a young fella' - Former Origin captain backs Kalyn Ponga to start for Maroons in 2019
Dragons star Jack de Belin in action during an NRL match against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Under-fire Dragons star Jack de Belin ruled out of Charity Shield